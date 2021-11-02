Dear Editor,
Certain members of the Waterloo School Board seem to be more interested in partisan battles than in the children of our community.
Two examples: One, they passed a deficit budget for this year, with an estimated shortfall over $254,000. The majority of the Board refused to discuss the necessity of calling for an operating referendum (which they have not done for over a year when the budget shortfall was predicted. Kate Lewandowski has been urging the other Board members to take up this issue with no response). Superintendent Brian Henning said this shortfall will result in cutting staff and services. These cuts will hurt students.
Two, currently, a petition is circulating to recall Kate Lewandowski from the School Board. In addition to removing a Board member who thoroughly researches topics and works tirelessly for the kids in our community, this recall election has to be paid for by the Waterloo School District. Our district, which already does not have enough money to meet the needs of our students, will need to pay at least $10,000 for poll workers and other election costs.
Kate’s School Board position will be up for reelection in 1.5 years. I encourage you to contact members of the School Board to discuss and vote on an operating referendum which will go to the voters for a final decision. If you are asked to sign this recall petition, consider the cost of this effort to our students before signing it. More importantly, think about the work Kate has done for the students in our community while on the Board. If the recall progresses, it is critical to have any recall petition names, signatures, ages and addresses verified by an impartial arbiter.