BOWLING

Week of 1-25-21

Monday Night

High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1805.

High Team Game: Karen’s Just 1 More 637.

Individuals: David Edwards 562, Jonathan Schoemann 552 (210), Keith Pocock 526 (205).

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Dave’s Team 1859.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 678.

Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 564 (204). Nick Olson 510.

Wednesday Morning

High Team Series: Diamonds 1804.

High Team Game: Diamonds 704.

Mike Ploc 518 (232), Tim Thomas 203.

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Andy’s Excav 2157.

High Team Game: Chatty’s 761.

Individuals: Beau Crawley 627 (211-204-212), David Edwards 616 (229-224), Andy Kuhl 612 (225-201), Rick Munz 594 (225), Keith Pocock 587 (219), Jonathan Schoemann 581 (213-209), Ron Buschkopf 569 (201), Chris Hensler 537, Lane Gander 512, Tony Reinhold 510, Jarrett Kuhl 505, Joe Jazdzewski 500.

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1531.

High Team Game: Team 5 613.

Individuals: Sam Hensler 550 (220), Karen Thompson 546, Corinne Burbach 535 (209), Krista Monday 527, Chris Hensler 513, Ben Monday 504.

