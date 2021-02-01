Week of 1-25-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1805.
High Team Game: Karen’s Just 1 More 637.
Individuals: David Edwards 562, Jonathan Schoemann 552 (210), Keith Pocock 526 (205).
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Dave’s Team 1859.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 678.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 564 (204). Nick Olson 510.
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Diamonds 1804.
High Team Game: Diamonds 704.
Mike Ploc 518 (232), Tim Thomas 203.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Andy’s Excav 2157.
High Team Game: Chatty’s 761.
Individuals: Beau Crawley 627 (211-204-212), David Edwards 616 (229-224), Andy Kuhl 612 (225-201), Rick Munz 594 (225), Keith Pocock 587 (219), Jonathan Schoemann 581 (213-209), Ron Buschkopf 569 (201), Chris Hensler 537, Lane Gander 512, Tony Reinhold 510, Jarrett Kuhl 505, Joe Jazdzewski 500.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1531.
High Team Game: Team 5 613.
Individuals: Sam Hensler 550 (220), Karen Thompson 546, Corinne Burbach 535 (209), Krista Monday 527, Chris Hensler 513, Ben Monday 504.
