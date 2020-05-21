ZACH IGL
Marshall High School
Sports you played in high school: Football and baseball
Favorite sports moment: Junior year football games against Waterloo.
Favorite school subject: Science
Post high school plans: Working
Song you’re listening to right now: not listening to music
Favorite place to eat: Eagle Crest
I like competing against: Waterloo
Motto/saying: Imagine
