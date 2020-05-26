MALENA KING
Marshall High School
Sports you played in high school: Softball and Volleyball
Favorite sports moment: It was junior year of softball and I hit a triple, I was so excited but I needed to stay focused. 1st base, 2nd base, and then 3rd, Coach Young said “good job kid” while hitting my helmet. When I got to 3rd gasping for air I said, “can I have a runner?” and we all started laughing.
Favorite school subject: Psychology
Post high school plans: In the fall I will be attending UW-Oshkosh with the plan to major in Radiological Science/Medical Imaging.
Song you’re listening to right now: After Party — Don Toliver
Favorite place to eat: Fast food; Chick-fil-A, Fine dining; Louisiannes.
I like competing against: I love competing against my teammates, we normally work together but when we are against one another it pushes us to be better athletes and we work harder.
Motto/saying: Don’t let your past define who you are.
