Week of 11-30-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: Karen’s just 1 more 1794.
High Team Game: Karen’s just 1 more & F&M State Bank 663.
Individuals: Keith Pocock 581 (214), Chris Hensler 549 (224), Jonathan Schoemann 531, David Edwards 526 (223).
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1851.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 653.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 590 (213), Richard Weihert 574 (207), Jonathan Schoemann 532 (204).
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Hearts Diamonds 1794.
High Team Game: Spades 634.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 514 (200), Jonathan Schoemann 512.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2354.
High Team Game: Toepel’s 798.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 694 (278-226), Beau Crawley 636 (253-213), Joe Jazdzewski 616 (201-225), Davin Gander 589 (203), Andy Kuhl 585 (217), Jarrett Kuhl 573, David Edwards 573 (213), Keith Pocock 571 (237), Tony Reinhold 542 (200), Eric Crawley 530 (209), Richard Raisbeck 526, Richard Weihert 523, Jonathan Schoemann 522, Beau Crawley 516, Brandon Schmidt 516.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Team 5 1464.
High Team Game: Team 5 531.
Individuals: Sam Hensler 518, Ben Monday 509 (201), Trenton Merritt 508.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.