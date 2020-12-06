STUBBY'S

Week of 11-30-20

Monday Night

High Team Series: Karen’s just 1 more 1794.

High Team Game: Karen’s just 1 more & F&M State Bank 663.

Individuals: Keith Pocock 581 (214), Chris Hensler 549 (224), Jonathan Schoemann 531, David Edwards 526 (223).

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 1851.

High Team Game: Stubby’s 653.

Individuals: Kolton Jurss 590 (213), Richard Weihert 574 (207), Jonathan Schoemann 532 (204).

Wednesday Morning

High Team Series: Hearts Diamonds 1794.

High Team Game: Spades 634.

Individuals: Mike Ploc 514 (200), Jonathan Schoemann 512.

Wednesday Businessmen

High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2354.

High Team Game: Toepel’s 798.

Individuals: Chris Hensler 694 (278-226), Beau Crawley 636 (253-213), Joe Jazdzewski 616 (201-225), Davin Gander 589 (203), Andy Kuhl 585 (217), Jarrett Kuhl 573, David Edwards 573 (213), Keith Pocock 571 (237), Tony Reinhold 542 (200), Eric Crawley 530 (209), Richard Raisbeck 526, Richard Weihert 523, Jonathan Schoemann 522, Beau Crawley 516, Brandon Schmidt 516.

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: Team 5 1464.

High Team Game: Team 5 531.

Individuals: Sam Hensler 518, Ben Monday 509 (201), Trenton Merritt 508.

