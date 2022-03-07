From Monday, Mar. 7: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.
Now in its 32nd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on animals, plants or outdoor activities in Wisconsin.
"The admission sticker design contest is a fantastic opportunity for Wisconsin's high school students to showcase their artwork. The winning design will be displayed on hundreds of thousands of vehicles," said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director. "We are grateful for all of the students who submit artwork, and I am looking forward to seeing the winning design."
The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.
Materials for the 2023 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30, 2022.
Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design and past sticker design winners are available on the DNR website.
From Friday, Mar. 4: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the City of Beaver Dam is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program and Clean Water Fund Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking and wastewater systems. These projects include the replacement of water mains and sanitary sewers throughout the City of Beaver Dam.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by March 18, 2022 to:
Department of Natural Resources, c/o Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2. 101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707.
kevin.olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238
Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.
From Friday, Mar. 4: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the remaining 2022 ice shanty removal deadlines are approaching.
Permanent ice shanties, or those not removed daily, must be removed from all state waters by March 15. Here are the upcoming remaining deadlines:
Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1
Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12
Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15
Owners having difficulties removing their shanty should seek help from their local fishing club, vendors and other anglers.
Anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, so long as they are removed from the ice when they are not actively in use and at the end of each day.
As these deadlines approach, it’s important to remember that no ice is ever 100% safe. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, so anglers should check with local fishing clubs and bait shops for current ice conditions.
The public should report any shanty owners not taking responsibility for removing their shanty to the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.