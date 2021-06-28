LA CROSSE — Even after her trail leg betrayed her on the final hurdle of the final race of her prep career, Marshall senior Mya Andrews still managed to put her best foot forward.
Andrews was in clear command of the Division 2 girls 300 meter hurdles final heading into the final hurdle. She cleared it, but caught it on the way down and stumbled. She quickly regained her footing and sprinted to the finish, but the loss of momentum was just enough to allow Freedom senior Sam Bartels to beat her by less than two-tenths of a second. Bartels won in 45.75 seconds, followed by Andrews in 45.94.
After seeing it all play out on the scoreboard, Andrews crumpled to the track for a moment of anguish. Then, she got up and graciously went to the awards podium to collect her second medal of the day at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships at Roger Harring Stadium on Friday.
“There’s a silver lining,” Andrews said when reflecting on her silver medal. “I broke the school record.”
Earlier in the day, Andrews won a fourth place medal in the 100 hurdles. Fox Valley Lutheran senior Ellyse Wolfrath won that race in 14.29, followed by Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa (15.56), Mauston sophomore Brie Eckerman (15.67) and Andrews (15.83).
“The 100 felt really good,” Andrew said. "It was nice to be back against some really good girls. They really help you and push you to do better and run faster. My time was slower than I expected, but my trials were slower than I expected (16.27), so I was glad I got my finals time up.”
Andrews fell just short of qualifying for state as a sophomore in the 300 hurdles. After the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic, Andrews had just one more shot to experience the great spectacle that is the state track and field meet. She made the most of it.
"I love it,” Andrews said. “It's very exciting. I was nervous and excited at the same time. There were so many people . This is my last meet ever. I graduated already. It's very surreal. I am taking every moment in."
Andrews played on Marshall’s back-to-back state championship girls basketball teams in 2018 and 2019. She enjoyed the team aspect of basketball and the individual aspect of track and field.
“With the team, you always have your supporters around,” Andrews said. “It can get harder at times in track, really being your own self motivator when you are competing in that race, but you'll find other friends. Most of the girls I run against, we become really close, just for one event. It's awesome and I love having that. People are so friendly when it comes to track. Basketball is really nice because you have your own group of supporters, but in track, it makes you appreciate it even more. It's a community.”
Andrew is certainly a good enough athlete to compete at the next level, but she is instead headed to Madison Area Technical College for dentistry. So this is it for her exceptional athletic career.
“Athletics has meant a lot,” Andrews said. "It's definitely been a full part of my childhood. I am very grateful for all my experience.”