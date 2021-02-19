MINERAL POINT — Oh so close!
Playing in their first-ever WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal the Waterloo girls basketball team fell just three points short of pulling off a monumental upset, losing 63-60 to top-seeded Mineral Point Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Pirates (11-15), who claimed the program’s first regional championship to reach the sectional round, out-scored the top-seeded Pointers 37-35 in the second half but fell just short of reaching the sectional final.
Senior Skyler Powers led Waterloo with 19 points, while sophomore Julia Asik added 16 including hitting four 3-pointers. Sophomore Sophia Schneider finished with nine.
Mallory Lindsey scored 20 points to lead Mineral Point, which will host Fennimore in the sectional championship game Saturday.
SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
MINERAL POINT 63, WATERLOO 60
Waterloo 23 37 — 60
Mineral Point 28 35 — 63
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 3 3-4 9, Webster 0 1-2 1, Powers 5 7-11 19, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Asik 6 0-0 16, Huebner 0 1-2 1, Wolff 1 2-4 4, Baumann 2 1-2 5. Totals — 19 15-25 60.
Mineral Point — Lindsey 7 0-0 20, Aschliman 0 3-4 3, Chambers 6 2-2 17, Watters 5 1-5 11, Wenger 4 1-7 9, Cox 0 3-4 3. Totals — 22 10-22 63.
3-point goals — W 7 (Asik 4, Powers 2, Jaehnke 1); MP 9 (Lindsey 6, Chambers 3). Total fouls — W 21; MP 20. Fouled out — Wenger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.