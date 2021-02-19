PIRATES

MINERAL POINT — Oh so close!

Playing in their first-ever WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal the Waterloo girls basketball team fell just three points short of pulling off a monumental upset, losing 63-60 to top-seeded Mineral Point Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Pirates (11-15), who claimed the program’s first regional championship to reach the sectional round, out-scored the top-seeded Pointers 37-35 in the second half but fell just short of reaching the sectional final.

Senior Skyler Powers led Waterloo with 19 points, while sophomore Julia Asik added 16 including hitting four 3-pointers. Sophomore Sophia Schneider finished with nine.

Mallory Lindsey scored 20 points to lead Mineral Point, which will host Fennimore in the sectional championship game Saturday.

SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

MINERAL POINT 63, WATERLOO 60

Waterloo 23 37 — 60

Mineral Point 28 35 — 63

Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 3 3-4 9, Webster 0 1-2 1, Powers 5 7-11 19, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Asik 6 0-0 16, Huebner 0 1-2 1, Wolff 1 2-4 4, Baumann 2 1-2 5. Totals — 19 15-25 60.

Mineral Point — Lindsey 7 0-0 20, Aschliman 0 3-4 3, Chambers 6 2-2 17, Watters 5 1-5 11, Wenger 4 1-7 9, Cox 0 3-4 3. Totals — 22 10-22 63.

3-point goals — W 7 (Asik 4, Powers 2, Jaehnke 1); MP 9 (Lindsey 6, Chambers 3). Total fouls — W 21; MP 20. Fouled out — Wenger.

