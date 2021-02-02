Call it a playoff preview.
While Lake Mills and Marshall will play in separate Division 3 regionals once the WIAA postseason begins in just one week, they could be standing in one another’s way to a state tournament appearance a few weeks down the road.
The two state-ranked powerhouses forged an epic battle Tuesday night, with the No. 4 ranked Cardinals escaping Lake Mills gymnasium with a 61-58 win over the No. 2 L-Cats.
Marshall (17-3, 7-0 Capitol South) outscored Lake Mills 5-2 in the final 2:19 — all from the free throw line — avenging last season’s one-point loss.
“Oh my God, it was crazy,” said Cardinals senior Mya Andrews, who scored a career-high 16 points in what was her third win in four games over Lake Mills in her career. “We had a lot of energy coming in and we really played off of it.”
Lake Mills (18-2, 8-0 Capitol North) took a 56-54 lead with 3:38 remaining on senior Hannah Lamke’s 3-pointer. It was the L-Cats’ 10th shot from beyond the arc. But the Cardinals hit 5-of-10 foul shots while Lake Mills made just one more basket.
“We just did not play well enough,” said Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska. “We had 14 turnovers and missed 15 shots within two feet of the basket … we have to play better.”
Marshall featured Division I recruits Anna Lutz (UW-Milwaukee) and Laura Nickel (Northern Illinois), and while the two stars combined for 28 points, it was the play of Andrews that proved to be the difference.
“Anna only had 10 points but she did a lot of things that went unnoticed, and Laura was Laura, but Mya was huge,” said Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts. “We’ve been trying to get her to shoot because we know she can shoot.”
Andrews scored eight points in each half.
“We defended Lutz and Nickel really well tonight but didn’t do a good enough job on the shooters, and then Mya hit a bunch of shots tonight; that’s basketball, hats off to her,” Siska said about Andrews.
Nickel led Marshall with 18, while Lutz added 10.
“We played as a team tonight,” Andrews said. “I’m super happy.”
Meanwhile, L-Cat senior guard Julianna Wagner entered the game 12 points shy of career point 1,000, but the Cardinals held her to six.
Senior guard Ava Wollin led Lake Mills with 15 points, all coming from 3-point range. Senior Kayla Will added 13.
Marshall will play Belleville Wednesday. The Capitol South Conference game will be played at Lakeside Lutheran High School at 7 p.m.
MARSHALL 61, LAKE MILLS 58
Marshall 26 35 — 61
Lake Mills 22 36 — 58
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 4 1-2 10, Andrews 6 4-10 16, Rateike 3 0-0 9, Weisensel 1 0-0 2, Nickel 6 6-9 18, Ward 2 1-2 6. Totals — 22 12-23 61.
Lake Mills — Roughen 3 3-4 9, Wagner 2 1-2 6, A. Wollin 5 0-0 15, J. Pitta 1 0-0 3, Fair 1 1-2 4, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 1 0-0 2, K. Will 6 1-1 13. Totals — 21 6-9 58.
3-point goals — M 5 (Rateike 3, Lutz 1, Ward 1); LM 10 (A. Wollin 5, Lamke 2, Wagner 1, J. Pitta 1, Fiair 1). Total fouls — M 11; LM 18.
