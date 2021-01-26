Marshall held on for a 61-60 victory over New Glarus on Jan. 22 and with it took a one-game lead over the Glarner Knights in the Capitol South Conference race.
Craig Ward matched a career-high with a game-high 29 points as the Cardinals (11-6 overall) improved to 5-1 in the Cap. South standings.
Reid Truschinski also reached double figures scoring 13, while Cole Denniston added 11 with nine of those points coming from 3-point range.
The win gave Marshall a season sweep over the reigning Capitol South Conference champions.
Dain Walter led New Glarus (11-6, 4-2) with 19, while Nathan Streiff and Mason Martinson added 15 and 14 markers, respectively.
MARSHALL 61, NEW GLARUS 60
Marshall 37 24 — 61
New Glarus 36 24 — 60
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 0 1-2 1, Frank 2 0-1 5, Ward 8 11-14 29, Bello 1 0-0 2, Deniston 4 0-0 11, Truschinski 5 3-3 13. Totals — 20 15-20 61.
New Glarus (pts) — Streiff 15, Martinson 14, Schuett 8 Strok 2 Faber 2, Walter 19. Totals — 60.
3-point goals — M 6 (Denniston 3, Ward 2, Frank 1); NG (n/a). Total fouls — n/a.
Marshall 79
Belleville 58
Truschinski discord 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds leading three Marshall players in double figures in a Capitol South win at JustAGame Fieldhouse Jan. 19.
Ward added 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists, both team-highs, and Cole Denniston scored 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range as the Cardinals won their third consecutive Capitol South game.
Trevor Syse led the Wildcats with 22.
MARSHALL 79, BELLEVILLE 58
Marshall — 79
Belleville — 58
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Frank 1 0-0 2, Ward 5 4-6 15, Bello 2 0-0 6, Denniston 6 0-0 17, Grady 1 2-2 4, Truschinski 8 5-6 23. Totals — 25 11-14 79.
Belleville — Boyum 4 2-2 10, De Smet 1 1-2 4, Ace 0 2-3 2, T. Fahey 0 1-2 2, C. Syse 2 2-2 6, Peterson 0 0-2 0, Nolden 2 0-2 4, T. Syse 7 5-7 22, S. Fahey 3 0-0 7, Erickson 1 0-0 2. Totals — 20 13-22 58.
3-point goals — M 8 (Denniston 5, Bello 2, Ward 1); B 5 (T. Syse 3, De Smet 1 ,S. Fahey 1). Total fouls — M 20; B 15.
Marshall 44
Berlin 34
Ward and Denniston combined to make nine of Marshall’s 10 3-pointers in a non-conference road win Monday.
Ward knocked down six shots from beyond the arc, while Denniston added three in the Cardinals’ third consecutive win, their fifth in the last six games. Ward led all scorers with 20 while Denniston added 11.
Landen Sobeiski led the Indians (1-11) with 12.
MARSHALL 44, BERLIN 34
Marshall 28 16 — 44
Berlin 12 22 — 34
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Collins 1 0-0 3, Lutz 2 0-1 4, Frank 1 1-1 3, Ward 7 0-1 20, Hornby 1 0-1 2, Bello 1 0-0 2, Denniston 3 2-2 11, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Truschinski 3 3-4 9. Totals — 21 6-10 58.
Berlin — Streblinski 1 3-4 5, Boegh 1 0-0 2, Werch 1 0-0 2, Sobeiski 5 0-0 12, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Batley 3 0-0 7, Bartol 2 0-0 4. Totals — 14 3-6 34.
3-point goals — M 10 (Ward 6, Denniston 3, Collins 1); B 3 (Sobeiski 2, Batley 1). Total fouls — M 13; B 14. Fouled out — Strebelinski.
Up Next
Marshall will play at rival Waterloo Thursday at Waterloo Fieldhouse. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Cardinals then travel to Poynette Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff, before playing at Cambridge Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
