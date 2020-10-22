POYNETTE — Marshall senior Mya Andrews’ high school cross country career lives on.
Andrews was the fifth and final individual qualifier in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 Poynette Subsectional, after running the 5,000-meter Shepard's Meadow Golf Course layout in 22 minutes, 46.24 seconds.
Andrews joined Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick, the race’s overall winner with a time of 19:26.56, Wisconsin Dells teammates Emily Cunningham and Maya Michalsky, and Chadwick’s teammate, Megan Reddeman, as the five individuals who move on to compete in Saturday’s Winneconne Sectional.
Wautoma (47 points) and Madison Edgewood (47) both advanced their entire girls’ teams.
The top two teams and the first five individuals not a member of either qualifying team advance to the state “culminating event” Oct. 31.
The Marshall girls finished sixth with 155 points. Following Andrews across the finish line were freshman Isabella Hellenbrand (29th, 25:13.50), seniors Maeve Hall (34th, 25:50.49) and Jazmin Antonio Reyes (37th, 25:31.57), and junior Brynn Frank (44th, 28:00.56).
It was the first and only time this season Marshall had enough girls competing (5) to have a team score.
BOYS
The Marshall boys finished fifth with 131 points.
Freshman Jaxon Hornby was the first Cardinal to cross the finish line with a 17th-place time of 18:59.53. Also scoring were junior Justin Grady (22nd, 19:09.98), and seniors Kobe Grossman (27th, 19:37.82), Logan Kosbau (31st, 20:07.22) and Mason Haberkorn (34th, 20:12.61).
Senior Ethan Jennings (41st, 20:51.13) and freshman Hunter Siedschlag (46th, 21:53.49) also represented Marshall in the subsectional race.
WIAA DIVISION 2
POYNETTE SUBSECTIONAL
Boys team scores: Madison Edgewood 33, Poynette 57, Mauston 80, Lodi 90, Marshall 131, Wautoma 133, Wisconsin Dells 180.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Madison Edgewood, Poynette.
Boys Top 5: 1. Richardson, ME, 16:12.61; Boppart, Mau, 16:57.10; 3. Doherty, Wau, 17:45.70; 4. Johnson, P, 17:49.65; 5. Schleck, ME, 17:57.80.
Boys Individual Qualifiers: Boppart, Mau, 16:57.10; Doherty, Wau, 17:45.70; Heintz, L, 18:13.54; Schwartzman, Wau, 18:19.26; Lins, L, 18:31.58.
Girls team scores: Wautoma 47, Madison Edgewood 47, Wisconsin Dells 72, Poynette 90, Lodi 143, Marshall 155, Mauston 158.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Wautoma, Madison Edgewood.
Girls Top 5: 1. Chadwick, P, 19:26.56; 2. Bahr, Wau, 20:59.98; 3. Nemeth, ME, 21:30.29; 4. Cataldo, ME, 22:09.52; 5. Cunningham, WD, 22:11.04.
Girls Individual Qualifiers: Chadwick, P, 19:26.56; Cunningham, WD, 22:11.04; Michalsky, WD, 22:22.74; Reddeman, P, 22:40.19; Andrews, Mar, 22:46.24.
