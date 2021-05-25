Johnson Creek fended off a late surge from Marshall in a nonconference softball game Thursday, May 20 in Johnson Creek.
Marshall trailed 4-0 heading into the sixth inning, but scored three runs to cut the lead to one. Halle Weisensel hit a two-run homer to center, and then Allie Rateike singled and scored on a base hit to left by Jenna Swanlund.
Bella Herman pitched a complete-game for Johnson Creek, giving up six hits and three earned runs. She also struck out nine batters and allowed no walks.
Emily Brodbeck took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
JOHNSON CREEK 4, MARSHALL 3
Marshall 000 003 0 — 3 6 1
Johnson Creek 110 020 X — 4 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Brodbeck 6-9-4-3-7-2. JC: Herman 7-6-3-0-9.
Leading hitters — M: Weisensel HR. JC: Budig 2x3, Thompson 2x2, Fincutter 2B, Walk 3B.