BELLEVILLE — Cooper Usgaard’s grand slam to center in the top of the seventh rallied Marshall’s baseball team to a 7-5 Capitol South win over Belleville on Tuesday.
Marshall (3-3, 2-1 in conference) trailed 5-3 entering the seventh. Cole Denniston began the winning rally with a leadoff walk and Haiden Nolden followed with a base hit up the middle. One out later, Kelby Peterson hit an infield single to load the bases and set the stage for Usgaard’s slam. He finished the game with five RBIs.
Denniston earned the decision. He took a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh and walked the leadoff batter before getting the next hitter to fly out. Belleville extended the game on an error, but Holden came on in relief and got a strikeout and a flyout to end it.
Dawson Kalish and Petersen each added RBIs in the victory for the Cardinals.
MARSHALL 7, BELLEVILLE 5
Marshall 200 010 4 — 7 6 2
Belleville 210 002 0 — 5 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Denniston W, 6.1-6-5-3-5-4, Holden 0.2-0-0-0-1-0), B (Syse L, 4-1-2-2-8-5, Downing 3-5-5-5-1-3)
Leading hitters — M (Kalish RBI, Petersen RBI, Usgaard HR, 5BI), B (Syse 2B, 2BI, Keyes 2x3, HR, RBI, Boyum 2BI)