After heavy springtime rain postponed their first scheduled matchup of the 2022 season, Capitol - South rivals Marshall and Waterloo were itching to meet on the softball diamond by the time Thursday, April 28 rolled around. The Cardinals made the trip over to Waterloo Fireman's Park for a showdown between two of the conference's best teams.
Round one of the eventual 2-game series between the two teams unquestionably went to Waterloo. The Pirates ripped four homeruns, including two from senior center fielder Abbie Gier, to beat the Cardinals 15-3.
While Waterloo would eventually take control of the game, it was Marshall that struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Marshall starting pitcher Allie Rateike got out of the bottom of the first unscathed as well, leading to a 1-0 advantage for the Cardinals heading into the second inning.
From there, however, the romp was on. The Pirates collected six runs in the bottom of the second inning and nine in the bottom of the third to take a commanding 15-2 lead.
The Pirates were led offensively by Gier, who went 2-3 at the plate (both of which were homeruns), scoring three times herself and contributing five RBIs. Waterloo also got a dinger from junior Ava Jaehnke, who went 2-3 at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored. The fourth homerun of the day came from senior Kamden Fitzgerald, who went 1-3 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.
Outside of the homerun hitters, sophomore first baseman Katrina Freund was a perfect 3-3 at the plate and was brought around to score every time she reached base.
Marshall didn't go down without a fight, managing one more run in the top of the fifth inning before the game was called a run-rule win for Waterloo in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Marshall junior Josi Mender had a solid day at the plate, going 2-3. The Cardinals got RBIs out of junior Zara Quam, junior Jenna Swanlund, and sophomore Naomi Dahl. Marshall also displayed some impressive patience at the plate, drawing 11 walks.
Junior Grace Marty got the win on the mound for the Pirates. In four innings of work, she allowed four hits, two earned runs, walked seven batters, and struck out three. The save went to junior Sophia Schneider, who pitched the final inning of the game and allowed no hits, one earned run, four walks, and struck out three batters.
While Waterloo hasn't played again since the win, Marshall was quick to put the loss in the rearview mirror. The Cardinals returned to their home field the following day to host non-conference Lodi on Friday, April 29. Marshall immediately exorcised its demons, winning 13-6.
The Cardinals wasted no time getting started, pushing three runs across home plate in the bottom of the first inning. Junior Kaitlin Jesberger doubled to start the game and was brought around by an error on a grounder from freshman Sydney Stuntebeck. Weisensel and Quam were brought around that inning as well.
Weisensel continued her hot start at the plate by bashing yet another homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning. This one was a 2-run shot that was part of a 4-run inning that put the Cardinals up 10-1.
Lodi answered with three runs in the top of the sixth to keep the game alive, but there was no catching the Cardinals as they added three security runs in the bottom of the sixth to emerge with the eventual 13-6 victory.
In the early goings of Capitol - South conference play, Waterloo is the only remaining undefeated team at 3-0. Marshall is still very much in the race at a 2-2 conference mark. Overall, Waterloo is 5-2 and Marshall is 4-3.
These two rivals will meet again soon. Marshall and Waterloo's second and final meeting of the regular season is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.
Outside of the rematch, Marshall has a busy week as it will host Cambridge on Thursday, May 5, travel to Adams-Friendship on Friday, May 6, and participate in a home doubleheader with Racine Case on Saturday, May 7.
Waterloo's upcoming week is no walk in the park, either. The Pirates will travel to Cambridge on Tuesday, May 3 and host Belleville on Thursday, May 5. They'll close the week out with a non-conference trip to Deerfield on Friday, May 6.
--
Capitol - South softball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Saturday, April 30
-
1. Waterloo, 3-0 (5-2)
2. Cambridge, 4-1 (7-2)
3. Marshall, 2-2 (4-3)
4. Wisconsin Heights, 1-3 (1-7)
5. Belleville, 0-4 (1-7)