Deer-Grove holds on adding EMS contracts until staffing study returns

Amid uncertainties in nearby EMS districts, the Deer-Grove EMS Commission decided to delay offering possible service agreements to the Cambridge and Marshall EMS until after the results of an ongoing staffing study come back.
Deer-Grove EMS Chief Eric Lang said at an Oct. 21 EMS commission meeting that two districts surrounding Deer-Grove, Cambridge Area EMS and Marshall Area EMS, were facing changes to their contracts, district area or methods of service.
Lang said he was approached by Marshall Area EMS last month about considering contracting with Marshall to cover the EMS response area. This followed the town of Sun Prairie’s announcement this summer that it would leave Marshall Area EMS and go with the city, effective in 2023.
Marshall has since decided against working with Deer-Grove, Lang said. The village of Marshall, towns of Medina and York have entered discussions with the city of Sun Prairie about providing EMS. Lang called that change “mildly disappointing.”
Additionally, the Cambridge Area EMS has faced significant uncertainty in recent years, over a contentious fire and EMS station expansion proposal and the funding of the service from municipalities in the Cambridge Fire and EMS commission.
The Cambridge commission is now weighing moving to a privatized model for its services, and contracting with a private ambulance firm, Lang said.
“Both of the situations could create vulnerabilities on our borders, which could then possibly make us vulnerable as well,” Lang said. “The services those communities decide to provide could lead us to being in their communities more than we are now, and taking away from the services we provide in our own communities.”
Lang presented a preliminary proposal for what it would look like for Deer-Grove EMS to contract with Cambridge and Marshall to provide service, even though Marshall is no longer interested.
Lang said early estimates show Deer-Grove EMS charging the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission nearly $397,000 for service per year. That would cover the staffing of eight paramedics, and accompanying costs that come with services. The contract would also allow Deer-Grove EMS to assume ownership of the district’s current ambulances and equipment.
Commission members decided to table discussion on future expansion of contracted areas until after a staffing survey returns from Public Administration Associates, a consulting firm currently in the process of doing an operational review of the district.
The study is meant to evaluate Deer-Grove’s future staffing needs, community growth, and develop recommendations for future district organization.
We “can’t be biting off more than we can chew,” Gary Wiescorek said. The commission should “see what the consultant report comes out on this” with.
Commission members expressed concerns over responsibility of ambulance replacements needed to cover non Deer-Grove communities, and the lack of formal proposal issued from outside EMS commissions to the Deer-Grove commission.
“I want something definite from their commission and their board,” commission member Greg Frutiger of Deerfield said.
Deer-Grove EMS currently contracts with the Town of Deerfield and the Town of Pleasant Springs. The municipalities are not full-fledged members of the EMS commission, unlike the village of Cottage Grove, the village of Deerfield and the Town of Cottage Grove.
Temporary coverage of Cambridge Area EMS
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission also updated its coverage agreement with Cambridge Area EMS. This agreement, signed in 2018,
In the original agreement, Cambridge Area EMS paid $750 per day to Deer-Grove for the coverage.
The commission raised that rate to $1,000 per day on Oct. 21, which Lang said is only enough to cover the staffing of one ambulance by Deer-Grove LTE EMTs or paramedics. The fee doesn’t include fuel or materials used on potential Cambridge calls.
Lang called the agreement “bare bones” and “a short term emergency stopgap solution.”
The rate hike follows Deer-Grove EMS covering about four hours of service for Cambridge Area EMS last week, due to “staffing shortages.” And Deer-Grove EMS is scheduled to cover for Cambridge EMS about five more times this fall, Lang said.
The Commission decided to approve the rate increase, but reevaluate the agreement again in early 2021. Commission members expressed concern over wear and tear on Deer-Grove EMS vehicles while covering for Cambridge EMS, and hidden costs.
Covering Cambridge calls “shouldn’t cost any of our communities money, by being good neighbors,” commission member Troy Allen of Cottage Grove said.
Village of Marshall
The village of Marshall and the towns of Medina and York have begun exploring whether to have the city of Sun Prairie provide their EMS service.
The Marshall Village Board on Oct. 12 formally entered talks with the city about an EMS agreement. Proposed at this point in the discussion is a tentative date of Jan. 1, 2023 to make the change.
The EMS commission also showed support for the move.
Under a three-year contract and an annual cost-sharing formula proposed by the city, based on equalized value and EMS call data, the village of Marshall would tentatively pay Sun Prairie about $126,000 for coverage in 2023. Projections show that fee rising to about $132,000 in 2024 and to about $145,000 in 2025.
Ambulance fees would range from $1,500 to $1,700, based on residency, plus $22 per mile. The Sun Prairie Common Council sets and periodically adjusts its ambulance fees.
The towns of Medina and York, at an annual area joint EMS meeting on Oct. 13, similarly indicated interest in city EMS coverage.
The moves also follow exploration this summer of combining the Marshall and Waterloo EMS, and perhaps fire service. That would have involved a $12,000 study, and ultimately did not go forward.
“The (Marshall) Fire Department wasn’t really willing to participate, nor were we certain that Waterloo would want to participate, and do we want to invest that money on a ‘maybe?’” said Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain.
Merging with Deer-Grove EMS, something that has been discussed in the past, was also brought up this summer but that idea didn’t progress, either, Allain said.