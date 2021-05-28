CAMBRIDGE — Owen Bernhardt’s grand slam to center highlighted a six-run rally in the fifth inning as Cambridge earned an 8-5 Capitol South baseball win over Marshall on Tuesday, May 25.
Marshall led 4-1 after a pair of two-run rallies in the top of the fourth and fifth innings. Cooper Usgaard hit a sacrifice fly during both rallies. Dawson Kalish drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth.
Cambridge responded in the bottom of the frame. No. 9 hitter Spencer Windorski began the rally with a single to left and leadoff hitter Carter Brown was hit by a pitch and Thomas Hoffman walked to load the bases. A run scored when Tucker Tesdal reached on an error, and Bernhardt followed with the grand slam.
Marco Damiani extended the rally with two outs when he reached on an error and scored on Carter Lund’s RBI double to right center to make it 7-4. The Blue Jays added an insurance run in the sixth when Brown singled and scored on an RBI double to left center by Jared Marty.
Marty started for Cambridge and earned the decision, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks over six innings.
Hoffmann pitched the seventh. Kelby Petersen hit a sacrifice fly with two outs in the top of the seventh to pull Marshall within three, but Hoffmann got a groundout to end it.
Cole Denniston took the loss for Marshall, allowing eight runs (five earned) on nine this with two strikeouts and two walks over five-plus innings. Mason Collins finished up with two innings of scoreless relief and struck out one.
Cambridge moved into sole possession of first place in the league with a 6-1 record. Marshall is a game back at 5-2.
CAMBRIDGE 8, MARSHALL 5
Marshall 000 220 1 — 5 4 4
Cambridge 000 161 X — 8 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M (Denniston L, 5-9-8-5-2-2, Collins 1-0-0-0-1-0), C (Marty W, 6-3-4-1-11-4, Hoffmann 1-1-1-1-0-1)
Leading hitters — M (Kalish 2B, RBI, K. Petersen RBI, Usgaard 2BI, Nolden 2B), C (Brown 2x3, Marty 2x4, 2B, RBI, Tesdal RBI, Bernhardt HR, 4BI, Lund 2B, RBI)