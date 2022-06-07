From Monday, May 6: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public review and comment on Flambeau Mining Company’s petition seeking issuance of a certificate of completion of reclamation for the industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County.
The DNR is also seeking public comments on its preliminary determination regarding issuance of the certificate of completion and its proposed decision as contained in a draft revised mining permit which would replace the existing mining permit.
Flambeau Mining Company was issued a mining permit and other necessary permits to operate an open pit copper mine in early 1991. Ore shipments from the mining site began in 1993 and continued for more than four years. Site reclamation, including backfilling of the pit, was substantially completed by the end of 1999.
Flambeau Mining Company was later issued a certificate of completion of reclamation for 149 acres of the 181-acre mining site in 2007. The remaining 32 acres, referred to as the industrial outlot, includes an area for which the original reclamation plan was modified to allow alternate uses of the project buildings and adjacent areas. The site currently includes a DNR Service Center, Xcel Energy's power line maintenance shop and an equestrian trailhead.
The DNR has made a preliminary determination that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under the approved reclamation plan, as modified in 1998, and that the certificate of completion covering the industrial outlot portion of the mining site should be issued in accordance with applicable laws and rules. In addition, the DNR is proposing to issue a revised mining permit which will delineate the ongoing obligations of Flambeau Mining Company including site monitoring and maintenance, surface water management, compliance with applicable groundwater standards, annual reporting, and financial assurance requirements.
The DNR will host a virtual public hearing via Zoom to receive public comments between 4 - 6 p.m. on July 6, 2022. Members of the public may also provide in-person testimony may at the DNR Ladysmith Service Center, N4103 State Highway 27, Ladysmith, WI 54848. Written comments will be accepted through July 21, 2022.
Details for registering to attend and testify at the virtual hearing along with instructions for submitting written comments and further information regarding the certification of completion process are available on the DNR’s Reclaimed Flambeau Mine webpage.
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Flambeau Mining Company Public Hearing
WHEN: 4 - 6 p.m. July 6, 2022
WHERE: Wisconsin DNR Ladysmith Service Center, N4103 State Highway 27, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
To join the meeting virtually via Zoom, please register online.
From Monday, May 6: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River.
The multi-state investigation concluded with court-ordered seizures and rights revocations against individuals from Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois.
Law enforcement officials from the Wisconsin and Michigan natural resources agencies, with logistical help from the Illinois department, teamed up to track confirmed violations on the popular border river between Menominee, Michigan and Marinette, Wisconsin.
Among the violators, 11 were from Illinois, with one from Michigan and one from Wisconsin. The investigation also found most of the individuals were repeat violators.
“Our joint investigation found these violators were organized, strategic and intentional,” said DNR Marine Warden Jeff Lautenslager. “The lake whitefish in this river are particularly vulnerable during the late-year months. They congregate in the up-river systems in Wisconsin every fall for their annual spawn.”
All court proceedings for this case recently concluded. Twenty-nine citations were issued, with 91 whitefish seized and confiscated by the court, which also ordered a total of 24 years of rights revocation. The citations included exceeding the daily bag limit of whitefish, intentionally snagging fish and failing to release foul-hooked fish.
“The DNR wardens and investigators in this case remain hopeful the removal of these numerous violators will make room for the legal and ethical individuals who enjoy viewing and legally fishing lake whitefish. The laws we have are specifically to protect this valued and vulnerable fish species,” Lautenslager said. “People who fish and enjoy observing wildlife should know their state conservation officers often work together to protect our resources and the people who enjoy them. We hope this case deters egregious and blatant violating of fishing laws.”
The case began in 2019 when wardens and officers became aware of these organized attacks on the lake whitefish. Officers from the three states joined forces and continued their focused investigation through 2020 into 2021, leading to the court adjudication.
The investigation also led to a 2020 Michigan case in which Michigan residents were found to have shined and shot deer in the area while holding a flashlight in their mouth, killing deer at night and hunting deer without a license. Enforcement action was taken through the Michigan court system on the cases.