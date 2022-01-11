hot Jan. 13 - Jan. 20 Marshall Schools Meals Jan 11, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Jan. 13Chicken patty sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies, pearsFri., Jan. 14Chicken pot pie over biscuit, steamed broccoli, baby carrots, applesauceMon., Jan. 17No schoolTues., Jan. 18Pork tacos, Spanish brown rice, black beans, salsa, applesWed., Jan. 19Crispy chicken bowl, dinner roll, baby carrots, cinnamon applesauceThurs., Jan. 20Mini corn dogs, green beans, diced peachesMenu is subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Marshall Fire Captain Marcos Dominguez remembered for jovial personality, care for others Dane County Board rejects push to end COVID-19 mask mandate Longtime Waterloo City Clerk Mo Hansen to step away from position Pirates adjusting to life without Asik Dane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing town of York teen Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!