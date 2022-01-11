Thurs., Jan. 13

Chicken patty sandwich, tomato soup, mixed veggies, pears

Fri., Jan. 14

Chicken pot pie over biscuit, steamed broccoli, baby carrots, applesauce

Mon., Jan. 17

No school

Tues., Jan. 18

Pork tacos, Spanish brown rice, black beans, salsa, apples

Wed., Jan. 19

Crispy chicken bowl, dinner roll, baby carrots, cinnamon applesauce

Thurs., Jan. 20

Mini corn dogs, green beans, diced peaches

Menu is subject to change.

