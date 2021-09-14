Both Marshall and Waterloo hit the road on Saturday, Sept. 11 to compete in tournaments to sharpen their skillsets as Capitol South Conference play picks up steam. The two teams met Tuesday, Sept. 7, resulting in a 3-0 win for the Pirates. This past weekend served as a chance for Waterloo to keep the momentum going and for Marshall to establish some.
Waterloo made the voyage out to Brookfield Central High School for the Brookfield Central Invitational. It was a tough slate of games for the Division 3 Pirates, exclusively playing teams that were in a higher division. It took three matches for the Pirates to win a set.
The day started with a great battle against Sun Prairie, eventually losing 25-23, 25-21. Next up was Neenah, which handled the Pirates 25-15, 25-15. Things only got worse when Waterloo took on the host school, Brookfield Central. The Lancers won 25-11, 25-13.
The onslaught of Division 1 opponents eased in the next game as Waterloo took on East Troy (Division 2). The Pirates finally found some footing, winning the match 25-20, 25-21.
Waterloo’s day wrapped up with a thrilling matchup with Oshkosh West. After losing badly in the first set, 25-10, the Pirates turned it around and stole the second set, 26-24. The deciding set was close as well, but the Wildcats came out on top, winning 16-14.
Waterloo is still a respectable 10-6 on the season as more of a focus turns toward the conference slate. The Pirates host Belleville Tuesday, Sept. 14 and travel to Wisconsin Heights Thursday, Sept. 16.
As for Marshall, the Cardinals headed upstate to participate in the Sauk Prairie Invitational. It was a hot start, but things turned sour quickly.
Tournament play started with an impressive win over Markesan. The Cardinals lost the first set 21-25, but turned it around to win the next one 25-22 and 17-15 in the deciding set. This would prove to be the last set Marshall would win on the day.
Next up was Lodi. Marshall put up a solid fight, but the Blue Devils won 25-20, 25-22. Host school Sauk Prairie made it worse, winning 25-12, 25-15.
The Cardinals closed out competition for the day with a match with Prairie du Chien. It was another solid effort, but Marshall fell short, losing 17-25, 22-25.
Marshall continues conference play this week with two road games. First, they’ll head to Cambridge on Tuesday, Sept. 14. After that is a road trip to New Glarus Thursday, Sept. 16.