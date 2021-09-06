Waterloo City Council will require developer to pay interest on unrealized senior project

A Madison developer whose planned expansion of a senior living community in Waterloo stalled over the past two years, owes the city $5,400 in interest on tax incremental finance-related payments it’s defaulted on.
The Waterloo City Council voted on Sept. 2 to send real estate developer Hawthorn & Stone, Inc. a bill for $5,400.
The firm completed construction in 2019 on Riverwalk Senior Living, that includes 29 assisted living apartments on a portion the 12-acre former Perry Printing plant site at 333 W. Madison St. But Hawthorn & Stone never moved ahead with a second phase of its project, ultimately triggering a default clause in the developer’s agreement it negotiated with the city in 2013.
City Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen said the company finally, in August 2021, paid about $96,000 in TIF-related payments to the city that had been due on Dec. 31, 2020. The firm had previously paid an additionally required $43,000 to the city in December 2020, in property taxes. Those two payments amounted to about $139,000, the entirety of what the city said it owed for 2020.
But Hansen and Mayor Jenifer Quimby said Hawthorn & Stone never paid $5,400 in interest charged by the city, based on its monthly payments being late for 8 consecutive months, January to August of 2021. The city charged $695 in monthly interest from January to August, Hansen said.
Hansen said because the senior development failed to progress and failed to generate $139,000 in originally envisioned new property tax revenue in 2020, Hawthorne & Stone was responsible for covering the city’s 2020 TIF district-related debt payment of about $139,000.
Originally, the city had envisioned tapping the $139,00 in newly generated tax revenue to cover its payments.
Hansen said Hawthorn & Stone, Inc. had guaranteed in the developer’s agreement that it would, by 2020, develop the site to have a property value of about $5.1 million. But by 2020, the value of the property was only about $2.1 million.
He said Hawthorn & Stone became responsible, beginning in 2020, for covering the difference between the amount of new property tax revenue envisioned to be generated each year, and what was actually generated.
Quimby and Hansen said the Hawthorn and Stone has disputed the $5,400 interest owed.
The developer “is making that she shouldn’t be penalized,” Quimby said.
No representative of Hawthorn & Stone spoke at the Sept. 2 meeting.
The city’s Community Development Authority is “generally impatient with the lack of performance on the part of this developer,” Hansen said. He said charging interest “is one method in the developer’s agreement to make them accountable.”
“It behooves them to get something into the ground so they can actually start generating some revenue,” Hansen added.
A new invoice for Hawthorn & Stone's 2021 payment, due in December, will go out in a few weeks and amount to $140,000, Hansen said.
Hansen and Quimby told the council they have been actively negotiating in recent months with Hawthorn & Stone to possibly transfer phase 2 of the senior living project to another developer, in hopes that it might finally go forward. But Quimby and Hansen told the council on Sept. 2 that Hawthorn & Stone has now informed them is has a financial plan to move ahead with its phase 2.
In other matters on Sept. 2 the city council:
• Voted to keep the city’s annual vehicle registration fee at $15;
• Approved spending about $141,000 in funds the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Waterloo Fire Department radio upgrades. That would be in addition to about $2,200 from the town of Milford; about $45,000 from the town of Portland, about $900 from the town of Shields and about $40,000 from the town of Waterloo, that would collectively cover the entire $230,000 cost of the radio upgrades. In all, Hansen said the city has been awarded about $349,000 in ARPA funds, that can be spent through 2024. The council on Sept. 2 discussed but didn’t take action on possible ways of using the rest of that money, including offseting sewer and water expenses.
• Voted to proceed with a memorandum of understanding with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, that allows two short stretches of State Road 19 in the city of Waterloo, in the vicinity of Canal Road and in the vicinity of Heil Street over the Maunesha River tributary bridge, to be used by all-terrain vehicles.