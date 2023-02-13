Setting a school record in any category in any sport is a profound accomplishment. Having two records broken on the same play is downright unheard of. Yet, that's exactly what Waterloo girls basketball seniors Ava Jaehnke and Julia Asik achieved in a road trip to Cambridge on Friday, Feb. 10.
Jaehnke whipped a pass over to Asik in the first half, and Asik in turn knocked down a three point basket. The score proved to be much more than just a crucial bucket in a tight Capitol - South conference matchup. The play bumped Jaehnke onto first place on the school's all-time assists list and also gave Asik the title of most three point baskets made in Waterloo school history.
The assists record was set at 351 in 1985 by Kelly Hein. Jaehnke broke the record and added two more following that, leaving her with 354 for her career with at least two more game remaining in her career. The three point record was a more recent one, set at 111 in 2019 by Brittany Limoseth. Asik surpassed that mark and is now up to 114 for her career.
Unfortunately, this record-setting day from these two seniors didn't translate into a win for Waterloo. Cambridge was able to hold on for a 59-46 victory, headlined by standout sophomore Brooke Stenklyft with a game-high 25 points. Asik's record-breaking three pointer was just one of five she hit on the game, leading the Pirates in scoring with 17 points.
That makes it three straight losses for Waterloo, which drops to 9-14 overall and 2-7 in conference play. The Pirates will wrap up their regular season at home on Thursday, Feb. 16 as they host Belleville.
Seeding for the 2023 WIAA state tournament was also announced on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Pirates were awarded the No. 9 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4 and will face a familiar foe, traveling to No. 8 seed Marshall on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for the regional opener. These two rivals split their regular season series with Marshall winning the first matchup 64-55 and Waterloo exercising some demons in the rematch, winning 50-48. That win was Waterloo's first over Marshall in 31 tries.