Setting a school record in any category in any sport is a profound accomplishment. Having two records broken on the same play is downright unheard of. Yet, that's exactly what Waterloo girls basketball seniors Ava Jaehnke and Julia Asik achieved in a road trip to Cambridge on Friday, Feb. 10. 

Jaehnke whipped a pass over to Asik in the first half, and Asik in turn knocked down a three point basket. The score proved to be much more than just a crucial bucket in a tight Capitol - South conference matchup. The play bumped Jaehnke onto first place on the school's all-time assists list and also gave Asik the title of most three point baskets made in Waterloo school history.

AVA JAEHNKE

Waterloo senior guard Ava Jaehnke broke the school record for assists in a road loss to Cambridge on Friday, Feb. 10.
JULIA ASIK

Waterloo senior Julia Asik broke the school record for career three point baskets made in a road loss to Cambridge on Friday, Feb. 10.

GBB: CAMBRIDGE 59, WATERLOO 46

WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 K. Webster 1 0 2-2 4
12 A. Jaehnke 2 0 0-0 4
13 J. Asik 1 5 0-0 17
20 T. Blundell 1 1 4-6 9
21 B. Huebner 3 0 4-6 10
34 E. Baumann 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 9 6 10-14 46
CAMBRIDGE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 K. Roidt 2 2 2-4 14
12 M. Bernhardt 3 0 4-4 10
20 J. Schneider 2 0 0-0 4
21 S. Freeland 2 0 2-4 6
23 B. Stenklyft 10 0 5-10 25
TOTALS - 19 2 13-22 59

