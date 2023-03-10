Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Waterloo's successful 2022-23 season is how young the Pirates were. With only two seniors set to depart, Waterloo returns a gluttony of talent from a team that qualified for team sectionals and sent three wrestlers to the WIAA individual state tournament.
Two of those returning stars, junior Dakota Sturgill and freshman Avery Skalitzky, will have some extra recognition next to their names entering next season. Both Sturgill (145 lbs.) and Skalitzky (106 lbs.) were named second team all-conference by the Capitol conference following the 2022-23 season.
Avery Skalitzky, freshman, second team all-conference (106 lbs.)
Skalitzky burst onto the scene in his first season of high school wrestling, proving to be an immediate boost to the program. He finished the regular season with a strong 32-6 record, earning him the top seed at the 2023 Capitol conference tournament. After needing just 30 seconds for a pin win in the semifinals, he was pinned by a Lodi wrestler in the championship for second place.
Skalitzky's season was far from over, though. He took on WIAA regionals as the No. 2 overall seed, pinning an opponent in the first round of the semifinals to reach the championship. While he would be pinned there, he had already punched a ticket to sectionals with his win. He continued to exceed there, surviving the consolation bracket to take third and qualify for the individual state tournament. His season ended at the Kohl Center as he lost his first and only match.
Ryan Sturgill, junior, second team all-conference (145 lbs.)
Sturgill also proved to be one of the Capitol conference's elite this season, entering the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 29-12 regular season record. He ripped through the quarterfinals and semifinals with a pair of pin wins. His championship match with a Lodi wrestler went the distance, an eventual 5-2 decision loss for Sturgill for second place.
As a middle seed at regionals, Sturgill refused to let his season end. After losing a 9-3 decision in the first round, he rebounded to dominate the consolation bracket. He would earn a pin win in the consolation semifinal and claw out a 13-8 decision win in the fourth place match to punch a comeback ticket to sectionals. His season ended there as he lost his opening match to the eventual sectional champion.
2022-23 Capitol wrestling all-conference teams
106 lbs.
First team: Levi Ness, senior, Lodi
Second team: Avery Skalitzky, freshman, Waterloo
Honorable mention: Jared Goelzer, freshman, Watertown Luther Prep
113 lbs.
First: Blake Endres, sophomore, Sugar River (South Co-Wrestler of the Year)
Second: Drew Lochner, junior, Lodi
HM: Clayton Stenjem, sophomore, Cambridge
120 lbs.
First: Caleb Lord, sophomore, Lodi
Second: Isaiah Gauer, senior, Poynette
HM: Ashlin Mihlbauer, freshman, Sugar River
126 lbs.
First: Evan Clary, junior, Lodi
Second: Tucker Cobb, junior, Marshall
HM: Jason Kehren, junior, Watertown Luther Prep
132 lbs.
First: Drew Johnson, senior, Marshall (South Co-Wrestler of the Year)
Second: Brennan Keyes, sophomore, Sugar River
HM: William Frieden, freshman, Poynette
138 lbs.
First: Ashton Meister, sophomore, Poynette
Second: Owen Breunig, senior, Lodi
HM: Dane McIlvain, senior, Lakeside Lutheran
145 lbs.
First: Evan Stevenson, senior, Lodi
Second: Ryan Sturgill, junior, Waterloo
HM: Owain Nelles, freshman, Cambridge
152 lbs.
First: Zane Licht, senior, Lodi (North Wrestler of the Year)