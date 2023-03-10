Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Waterloo's successful 2022-23 season is how young the Pirates were. With only two seniors set to depart, Waterloo returns a gluttony of talent from a team that qualified for team sectionals and sent three wrestlers to the WIAA individual state tournament.

Two of those returning stars, junior Dakota Sturgill and freshman Avery Skalitzky, will have some extra recognition next to their names entering next season. Both Sturgill (145 lbs.) and Skalitzky (106 lbs.) were named second team all-conference by the Capitol conference following the 2022-23 season.

AVERY SKALITZKY
Waterloo freshman Avery Skalitzky was named second team all-conference by the Capitol conference following the 2022-23 season.
RYAN STURGILL

Waterloo junior Ryan Sturgill was named second team all-conference by the Capitol conference following the 2022-23 season.

