Waterloo junior Jon Sampo led the Pirates with 16 points as they toppled Wisconsin Heights 55-48 on the road on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Waterloo boys basketball team continues to shake off old demons under the direction of first year head coach Jared Brown. Earlier this season, the Pirates strung together back-to-back wins for the program’s first winning streak in over a year. Another major milestone was surpassed on Thursday, Jan. 12 as Waterloo traveled to Wisconsin Heights and emerged with a 55-48 victory. This is Waterloo’s first Capitol — South conference win since January of 2021.

Offensive balance was the name of the game for the Pirates as they kicked a bad habit of conference losing. Four players scored in double digits, headlined by junior Jon Sampo’s 16 points. Seniors Cooper Setz and Rick Ugorji as well as junior Cameron Tschanz all contributed 10 to propel the Pirates forward.

BBB: WATERLOO 55, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 48

WATERLOO
# NAME PTS
1 J. Sampo 16
3 B. Haberman 4
12 C. Setz 10
15 C. Tschanz 10
25 C. Bullock 3
33 S. Davis 2
35 R. Ugorji 10
TOTALS - 55
HEIGHTS
# NAME PTS
5 J. Vosburg 8
11 R. Adler 8
22 J. Brabender 21
23 M. Fancsali 2
24 C. Kennedy 9
TOTALS - 48

