With the 2023 WIAA state tournament looming, the Marshall boys basketball team looked to sharpen itself with a non-contest home matchup with Markesan on Monday, Feb. 20. The Hornets entered as one of the top teams in the Trailways — West conference and touted some serious size in the paint, headlined by six-foot-eight senior Kade Dornfeld.

KENYON MIGGINS
Marshall sophomore Kenyon Miggins scored 10 points in a home win over Markesan on Monday, Feb. 20.

Marshall’s tallest player, senior Peyton Kleinheinz, did not participate due to a wrist injury sustained in a loss to Belleville last week. Despite this disadvantage, the Cardinals rallied together for a 56-42 victory thanks to stingy defense and opportunistic scoring across the board.

COLLIN PETERSEN
Marshall senior Collin Petersen hit a pair of three point shots in Marshall’s home win over Markesan on Monday, Feb. 20.

BBB: MARSHALL 56, MARKESAN 42

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 C. Petersen 0 2 2-2 8
3 K. Miggins 2 1 3-4 10
5 R. Campos 2 0 0-0 4
13 J. Hornby 2 1 5-8 12
15 K. Grossman 1 0 1-3 3
23 T. Ruelas 0 1 2-2 5
40 M. Motl 7 0 0-1 14
TOTALS - 14 5 13-20 56
MARKESAN
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
5 C. Hoffman 0 1 0-0 3
11 B. Harvey 0 0 1-2 1
12 A. Moderow 3 0 0-4 6
14 M. Kracht 2 0 3-5 7
22 K. Dornfeld 6 0 0-0 12
24 J. Jahnke 1 1 0-0 5
30 C. Osterhaus 2 0 4-4 8
TOTALS - 14 2 8-15 42

