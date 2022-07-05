The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series Feature rolled to the racing surface at Angell Park Speedway hoping to deliver some fireworks on the track to go along with the planned display after the night’s events.
It did, and then some.
Zach Boden started from pole position looking to score his second career Badger Midget victory, and early on it looked as if the 51 machine had it in the bag. Boden jumped out to nearly a five second advantage over second place Brandon Waelti, and all was well for the Cambridge, WI resident.
Then, on lap 12, the Blakley Builders car coasted to a stop with apparent mechanical issues, ending Boden’s night in heartbreaking fashion. The DNF for Boden put Waelti into the lead, with a 15th starting Bill Balog right on his tail.
Brandon Waelti rocketed away in the restart with Balog in tow, until a second stoppage on lap 15 for fourth running Kevin Douglas and 14th running Jack Vanderboom as both rolled to a halt at the same moment on opposite ends of the speedway.
Waelti once again led the field back to green, however Balog’s 57A machine restarted well, and the “North Pole Nightmare” powered to the lead after a fierce battle with Waelti. The 10x IRA Sprints Champion and 7x BMARA Series feature winner would not be denied over the final nine circuits, and picked crossed under the double checkers to take his first Badger Midget A Main win of 2022 in only his second feature start of the year.
“That was a lot of fun.” Balog said in Angell Park victory lane. “The track was fantastic and I could really run everywhere with the car these guys [the RAB Racing team] gave me. It feels awesome to pick up a couple wins this week here in Wisconsin.” Balog also picked up the IRA Sprints Feature win at the Plymouth Dirt Track this past Thursday night.
Brandon Waelti brought home his 3B machine in second, Todd Kluever drove from 14th to 3rd at the checkered, Mike Stroik finished 4th and Derek Doerr put another solid night together for a second 5th place result in as many races.
Sunday’s Schoenfeld Quick Time Award went to Brandon Waelti, Auto Meter Heat 1 was won by Bill Balog, Todd Kluever took the checkered flag in Simpson Race Products Heat 2, and Derek Doerr took victory in Behling Race Products Heat 3.
The night’s High Performance B Main was won by Kyle Koch. Daltyn England went home with the Howard Law Cash Draw, the Cartopia “First Out of the Event” Award went to Brian Peterson, and the Oliver Motors “First Out of the A Main” was awarded to Charles Rufi. Bill Balog also took home the evening’s Advanced Racing Suspensions Hard Charger Award.
The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets will head out to Dubuque, IA to the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for the Iowa Invasion this coming Sunday night. Tickets will be available at the track, with on track action getting underway around 6PM.
--
Angell Park Speedway “Fireworks Celebration” Results
A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:11:48.942 | Advance Fastening Supply
1. 57A-Bill Balog[15]; 2. 3B-Brandon Waelti[8]; 3. 55-Todd Kluever[14]; 4. 9S-Mike Stroik[4]; 5. 20D-Derek Doerr[12]; 6. 2-Kyle Stark[5]; 7. 24M-Aaron Muhle[6]; 8. 9K-Bryon Walters[2]; 9. 15C-RJ Corson[3]; 10. 19E-Daltyn England[11]; 11. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[7]; 12. 29-Harrison Kleven[19]; 13. 8-Jake Goeglein[17]; 14. 59-Kyle Koch[16]; 15. 10-Denny Smith[18]; 16. 4-Brad Hensen[21]; 17. 45KW-Nicholas Klein[22]; 18. 5K-Kevin Douglas[9]; 19. 77-Jack Vanderboom[10]; 20. 51-Zach Boden[1]; 21. 67-Mike Unger[20]; 22. 56-Charles Rufi[13]
B Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:03:26.957 | High Performance Lubricants
1. 59-Kyle Koch[5]; 2. 8-Jake Goeglein[2]; 3. 10-Denny Smith[1]; 4. 29-Harrison Kleven[12]; 5. 67-Mike Unger[9]; 6. 4-Brad Hensen[8]; 7. 87-Jake Dohner[3]; 8. 45KW-Nicholas Klein[11]; 9. 39-Dwight Stefan[4]; 10. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[6]
Heat 3 8 Laps | Behling Race Products
1. 20D-Derek Doerr[2]; 2. 3B-Brandon Waelti[8]; 3. 51-Zach Boden[5]; 4. 9S-Mike Stroik[6]; 5. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[7]; 6. 10-Denny Smith[1]; 7. 39-Dwight Stefan[9]; 8. 6-Jeremy Douglas[4]; 9. 7-Brian Peterson[10]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:13.000 | Simpson Race Products
1. 55-Todd Kluever[10]; 2. 5K-Kevin Douglas[5]; 3. 24M-Aaron Muhle[7]; 4. 15C-RJ Corson[6]; 5. 56-Charles Rufi[2]; 6. 8-Jake Goeglein[4]; 7. 59-Kyle Koch[3]; 8. 4-Brad Hensen[1]; 9. (DNS) 5X-Adam Taylor; 10. (DNS) 98-Jordan Nelson
Heat 1 8 Laps | Auto Meter
1. 57A-Bill Balog[10]; 2. 19E-Daltyn England[4]; 3. 9K-Bryon Walters[6]; 4. 77-Jack Vanderboom[5]; 5. 2-Kyle Stark[7]; 6. 87-Jake Dohner[8]; 7. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[3]; 8. 67-Mike Unger[1]; 9. 45KW-Nicholas Klein[9]; 10. 29-Harrison Kleven[2]
Qualifying 1 100 Laps | 00:16:33.000 | Schoenfeld Headers
1. 3B-Brandon Waelti, 00:14.763[20]; 2. 5X-Adam Taylor, 00:14.848[22]; 3. 87-Jake Dohner, 00:14.970[8]; 4. 21K-Kurt Mayhew, 00:15.086[15]; 5. 24M-Aaron Muhle, 00:15.121[14]; 6. 2-Kyle Stark, 00:15.279[4]; 7. 9S-Mike Stroik, 00:15.438[17]; 8. 15C-RJ Corson, 00:15.505[7]; 9. 9K-Bryon Walters, 00:15.512[10]; 10. 51-Zach Boden, 00:15.599[23]; 11. 5K-Kevin Douglas, 00:15.644[28]; 12. 77-Jack Vanderboom, 00:15.690[16]; 13. 6-Jeremy Douglas, 00:15.843[9]; 14. 8-Jake Goeglein, 00:15.881[5]; 15. 19E-Daltyn England, 00:15.906[21]; 16. 5R-Matthew Rechek, 00:15.946[11]; 17. 59-Kyle Koch, 00:16.205[2]; 18. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 00:16.519[13]; 19. 20D-Derek Doerr, 00:16.597[24]; 20. 56-Charles Rufi, 00:16.600[3]; 21. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:16.621[25]; 22. 10-Denny Smith, 00:16.714[27]; 23. 4-Brad Hensen, 00:17.057[18]; 24. 67-Mike Unger, 00:17.111[12]; 25. 39-Dwight Stefan, 00:19.041[6]; 26. 45KW-Nicholas Klein, 00:19.144[29]; 27. (DQ) 57A-Bill Balog, 00:14.888[26]; 28. 55-Todd Kluever[1]; 29. 98-Jordan Nelson[30]; 30. 7-Brian Peterson[19].