For Justin Magritz, coming home from deployment was strange and bittersweet.
After joining the Army National Guard right out of high school and returning from a year in Iraq and Kuwait, adjusting to a normal life was difficult. He missed the community of military life.
“I didn’t know how to act when I came home. I was kind of lost for a while,” he said. “I was trying to work a job, which wasn’t always the easiest. It took a while for me to figure out how to be a civilian again.”
Magritz, who had always been interested in the military, enlisted just after 9/11 at the age of 17, beginning a 13-year military career.
He completed basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia, before being stationed in a unit just outside his hometown of Watertown.
As a guardsman in Watertown, Magritz reported for ‘M-day’ trainings one weekend per month to build basic infantry skills, and attended an annual two-week comprehensive training program to simulate combat scenarios.
“We would stay out in the field for two weeks, putting everything that we learned together, living like we were actually in a war zone,” he said. “It was difficult some days, especially when it was cold.”
In 2005, Margritz was deployed overseas. He says he wasn’t surprised by a deployment, since he had joined just after 9/11.
“It happened quicker than I thought, but I also thought it would be more quick,” he laughed. “The war started in ‘03 and we were there by ‘05.”
In total, he spent a year overseas in Iraq and Kuwait. His unit worked route clearance and QRF (quick reaction force) missions responding to emergencies and attacks on other units, as well as gate and tower guards.
Magritz says now that the hardships of fighting overseas—both physical and emotional—also provided the biggest lessons from that time in his life.
“”I learned, basically, that I can put my body through a lot and still come out on the other side,” he said. “When people complain that they’re sick and can’t go to work, we’re still there doing what we need to do. We don’t have a chance to be laid up for a day”
“The other thing I learned, too, is that I can do a lot of stuff without my family present,” he went on. “We weren’t able to come home and decompress. When we did it, we were really there.”
When he finally could come home, though, Magritz also was acutely aware of his own country’s changing attitudes towards the war in Iraq. His generation of veterans were not welcomed home with the same fanfare past generations of soldiers, he says.
“If you look at World War II, people had parties when they came home. Towns would shut down to bring back their soldiers. After the conflict in Vietnam, and this new conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan, it doesn’t seem the same,” he said. “I always felt judged. Even when I don’t think I was.”
But Magrtiz was able to work through the readjustment with the help of friends who had also served overseas. Together, they figured out what their new lives could look like.
“A bunch of us were in the same boat. We went to high school together, we were able to get together afterwards and be able to hang out. There were some guys that were already married before we left, so we got to see how they transitioned,” he says.
Magritz, now 38, retired from the service in 2015, with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He and his wife of two years, Lisa, met at a bowling tournament he staffed while working as a volunteer firefighter. He lives in the Town of Portland and works in Oconomowoc, for Bruno Independent Living Aids, helping to build chair lifts and other accessibility tools for people living with disabilities.
Given the choice, he says, he would do it all over again.
“I miss the people. The soldiers that I worked with were amazing,” he said.
Magritz tries to hold on that camaraderie as he builds a new life. Nowadays, he stays in touch with military buddies via Facebook, getting together in person however often they can manage.
“That’s one of the weird things, because we’re so close when we’re there, and we lose touch when we get back because our lives change,” he said.
He says he hopes other veterans can find organizations that can give them a community of people with similar experiences.
“If someone reads this that’s in the boat we’re in, find a VFW. Or there’s the American Legions, the American Veterans,” he said. “They all have their own protocols, but they’re all for the same benefit.”
“Even if you’re not able to become a member, at least you can talk to people. I just hope it helps somebody else.”