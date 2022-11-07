Marshall senior Taylor Michalak was named the Eastern Suburban conference's Defensive Lineman of the Year as well as first team all-conference as a defensive lineman and second team all-conference as an offensive lineman.
Marshall senior Collin Petersen was a second team all-conference selection as a safety and honorable mention selection as both a quarterback and special teams player by the Eastern Suburban Conference in 2022.
The Marshall football team has a stranglehold on the Eastern Suburban Conference. The Cardinals have never lost a conference game since entering the newly-formed ESC back in 2020. 2022 was no different as Marshall went 7-0 for a third-straight undefeated conference championship. This dominance was reflected in the ESC’s postseason all-conference honors.
Firstly, three Cardinals received “Player of the Year” honors while two coaches also took home individual awards. Senior linebacker Ramon Campos was named Defensive Player of the Year, junior Peyton Gundelach was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, and senior Taylor Michalak was named Defensive Lineman of the Year. Additionally, head coach Matt Kleinheinz was named Head Coach of the Year and defensive coordinator Luke Hensler was recognized as a Co-assistant Coach of the Year.
The honors didn’t end there for Marshall as it had nine first team, three second team, and two honorable mention all-conference selections.
FIRST TEAM
Peyton Kleinheinz, senior, tight end & defensive end
As is the case with many of Marshall’s top players, Kleinheinz filled a major role on both offense and defense for the Cardinals. Offensively, he helped clear holes for Marshall’s potent rushing attack as an edge blocker. He was also a threat with his hands as he hauled in 15 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Kleinheinz lived in the opponent’s backfield as he racked up 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks from his defensive end position. He finished the year with 34 total tackles with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. This is Kleinheinz’s first all-conference recognition. T
Brayden Klubertanz, junior, running back & linebacker
Klubertanz was thrust into the limelight offensively as fellow junior running back Matthew Motl battled injuries for most of 2022. He was ready for the challenge, leading the team in carries (113) and rushing yards (762) with 11 touchdowns to boot.
His trend of leading the team continued in his defensive role of linebacker. He led the Cardinals in total tackles with 56. He also had three tackles for loss, a forced fumble which he recovered, and an interception which he returned for a touchdown. This is Klubertanz’s first all-conference recognition.
Peyton Gundelach, junior, offensive line
Gundelach missed the first three games of the season due to injury, but his return was immediately noticeable. The Cardinals averaged 259 rushing yards per game this season, thanks in large part to Gundelach’s ability to open holes for his ballcarriers. This is Gundelach’s first all-conference recognition.
Taylor Michalak, senior, defensive line
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 lbs. on Marshall’s roster, Michalak was a force to be reckoned with on the Cardinals’ defensive line. He led the team in sacks this season with 4.5 and added six tackles for loss and 38 total tackles for good measure.
On top of his dominant performance on defense, Michalak was also named second team all-conference for his work on the offensive line. These two all-conference honors are the first in Michalak’s career.
Erik Ayala, senior, inside linebacker
Ayala is no stranger to the Eastern Suburban Conference’s all-conference teams. With this year’s recognition, he’s now been a first team all-conference linebacker for three straight seasons. This is a deserved honor for Ayala, who totaled 43 tackles, seven of which were for a loss, as well as two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Ayala was a preseason watch list selection for the Wisconsin Sports Network (WNS)’s John Anderson Award, given to the state’s top senior linebacker. He has a collegiate offer from Beloit College and has taken two visits to Carroll University.
Ramon Campos, senior, outside linebacker
Campos returns to the first team once again after taking home the same honors as a junior. He’s earned the spot once again as he was a menace on the field as a senior. He led Marshall with a whopping 13 tackles for loss. He added 55 total tackles, two sacks, and an interception as well.
Campos was on the preseason watch list for the WSN’s John Anderson Award, given to the state’s best senior linebacker. He has collegiate offers from Carthage College and Beloit College.
McKynzee Schepp, senior, kicker
Schepp was a reliable option for Marshall this season. While the Cardinals didn’t attempt a field goal all season, they did lean on Schepp for extra points. She connected on 34 of her 41 attempts, an 80% success rate. She had three games without a miss and hit at least five extra points on five separate occasions.
SECOND TEAM
Matthew Motl, junior, running back
Motl was hampered by knee and ankle injuries in 2022. He was limited to just six games played, three of which he left early with in-game injuries. Still, the conference took notice of his massive impact when he could get on the field.
He still finished the season with 649 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the team in average yards per carry with 8.5 thanks to three massive games. He rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns against Johnson Creek, 134 yards and against Waterloo, and 216 yards with three touchdowns against Markesan.
This is a return to the all-conference list for Motl as he was named first team all-conference as a sophomore last season as both a defensive lineman and fullback.
Collin Petersen, senior, defensive back
Petersen did it all for the Cardinals in 2022, but his work as the team’s safety netted him the highest honors as a second team all-conference selection. He totalled 33 tackles, two of which were for a loss, along with a fumble recovery and a team-high three interceptions.
Recognition didn’t end there for Petersen as he was also named honorable mention all-conference as both a quarterback and special teams contributor.
Petersen completed 44% of his passes this season for 755 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He was a dual-threat option as his athletic ability also earned him 661 rushing yards and 12 more touchdowns on the ground.