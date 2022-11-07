The Marshall football team has a stranglehold on the Eastern Suburban Conference. The Cardinals have never lost a conference game since entering the newly-formed ESC back in 2020. 2022 was no different as Marshall went 7-0 for a third-straight undefeated conference championship. This dominance was reflected in the ESC’s postseason all-conference honors.

Firstly, three Cardinals received “Player of the Year” honors while two coaches also took home individual awards. Senior linebacker Ramon Campos was named Defensive Player of the Year, junior Peyton Gundelach was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, and senior Taylor Michalak was named Defensive Lineman of the Year. Additionally, head coach Matt Kleinheinz was named Head Coach of the Year and defensive coordinator Luke Hensler was recognized as a Co-assistant Coach of the Year.

PEYTON KLEINHEINZ
Marshall senior receiver Peyton Kleinheinz was named first team all-conference as both a tight end and defensive end by the Eastern Suburban Conference in 2022.
TAYLOR MICHALAK
Marshall senior Taylor Michalak was named the Eastern Suburban conference's Defensive Lineman of the Year as well as first team all-conference as a defensive lineman and second team all-conference as an offensive lineman.
MCKYNZEE SCHEPP
Marshall senior kicker McKynzee Schepp was a first team all-conference selection in the Eastern Suburban Conference in 2022.
MATTHEW MOTL
Marshall junior running back Matthew Motl was a second team all-conference selection in the Eastern Suburban Conference in 2022.
COLLIN PETERSEN

Marshall senior Collin Petersen was a second team all-conference selection as a safety and honorable mention selection as both a quarterback and special teams player by the Eastern Suburban Conference in 2022.

