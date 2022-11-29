While most took last week off to focus on Thanksgiving festivities, the Marshall girls basketball team was focused on improving. Fresh off their first win of the season the previous week, the Cardinals were hungry for more W’s, not turkey.

The week got off to a stellar start as Marshall crushed Lodi, 53-32, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. What started as a reasonably close matchup through halftime turned into a track meet later in the game as the Cardinals poured in buckets.

WYNN HELD

Marshall junior Wynn Held looks to drive against Lodi on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
KIERSTIN HOEL

Marshall sophomore Kierstin Hoel makes a drive to the hoop in a home game against Deerfield on Saturday, Nov. 26.

