While most took last week off to focus on Thanksgiving festivities, the Marshall girls basketball team was focused on improving. Fresh off their first win of the season the previous week, the Cardinals were hungry for more W’s, not turkey.
The week got off to a stellar start as Marshall crushed Lodi, 53-32, on Tuesday, Nov. 22. What started as a reasonably close matchup through halftime turned into a track meet later in the game as the Cardinals poured in buckets.
Senior guard Allie Rateike led the charge with 18 points thanks in large part to three 3-pointers. Senior Kaitlin Jesberger added eight while senior Halle Weisensel, junior Wynn Held, and sophomore Kierstin Hoel all poured in seven. Sophomore Sydney Stuntebeck had four and freshman Kennedy Weisensel had two to bring the team to a scoring total of 53.
Marshall attempted to parlay this new two-game winning streak into three with a home non-conference matchup with Deerfield on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Cardinals started slow, giving Deerfield time to build an early lead. Marshall had a stellar second half, but the comeback attempt came up short in a tight 35-34 loss. A feverous final five minutes came up short as some clutch free throws didn’t drop for Marshall.
Rateike led the way in scoring once again with 11. Held and Halle Weisensel again tied with seven points as Jesberger put up five and Hoel added four. No scorer broke double digits for Deerfield.
Even in the loss, Marshall’s late-game performance should inspire more determined work this week. The Cardinals have a pair of games to get back on track. They’ll start with a trip to Lake Mills on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They’ll close this week with a home game against Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 2.