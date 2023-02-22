Marshall and Waterloo's girls basketball rivalry has been must-see entertainment in the 2022-23 season. The two teams split their regular season series with the Cardinals winning the first, 64-55, and Waterloo claiming the second in a dramatic 50-48 nail-biter that ended the Pirates' 31-game losing streak in the series.

The two evenly matched sides also drew similar seeds in the 2023 WIAA state tournament, with Marshall being named the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4 while Waterloo was the No. 9 seed. This led to one last tie breaker matchup, a regional opener between the two at Marshall High School on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

GBB: MARSHALL 47, WATERLOO 36

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 2 0 2-2 6
2 L. Yanke 0 0 0-2 0
3 K. Jesberger 0 1 0-0 3
10 A. Rateike 3 2 2-4 14
12 H. Weisensel 1 1 2-4 7
15 M. Nemec 0 4 0-0 12
23 K. Hoel 1 1 0-0 5
TOTALS - 7 9 6-12 47
WATERLOO
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 M. Webster 2 0 0-0 4
3 K. Webster 0 0 0-1 0
10 B. Lauersdorf 1 0 0-0 2
12 A. Jaehnke 1 1 0-0 5
13 J. Asik 0 2 1-2 7
20 T. Blundell 1 1 1-5 6
21 B. Huebner 4 0 4-8 12
22 A. Albrecht 0 0 0-2 0
32 E. Setz 0 0 0-1 0
TOTALS - 9 4 6-19 36

