Marshall and Waterloo's girls basketball rivalry has been must-see entertainment in the 2022-23 season. The two teams split their regular season series with the Cardinals winning the first, 64-55, and Waterloo claiming the second in a dramatic 50-48 nail-biter that ended the Pirates' 31-game losing streak in the series.
The two evenly matched sides also drew similar seeds in the 2023 WIAA state tournament, with Marshall being named the No. 8 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 4 while Waterloo was the No. 9 seed. This led to one last tie breaker matchup, a regional opener between the two at Marshall High School on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The game didn't disappoint. A back-and-forth affair led to a slim 25-20 lead for Marshall at the halftime break. A slight adjustment to their full court press proved to be vital as the Cardinals launched into an 18-2 run in the second half, during which the Pirates went about 10 minutes without making a field goal, to pull away for a 47-36 victory.
"The first press we were in wasn't working so well," Marshall head coach Dan Nickel said. "We changed it a little bit at half. What we switched to worked against them in an earlier game, so we figured it was worth giving it a try. The girls responded well."
This game had all the makings of a thriller as the first two buckets were three pointers. Waterloo senior Ava Jaehnke kicked the game off with a triple from the left corner, followed immediately by a three from Marshall sophomore Kierstin Hoel.
17:18 1H-
Now that’s how you start a playoff game! Ava Jaehnke nails a corner triple for Waterloo’s first bucket of the game! pic.twitter.com/FS6dFSpSal
Three pointers would define the first half for the Cardinals. Marshall hit six of their eventual nine three point shots in the first half alone, including five straight scores from deep. Four of those triples came courtesy of senior Allie Rateike and sophomore Makayla Nemec in the midst of a 14-1 run for Marshall. Prior to that, Waterloo had held a 13-8 advantage. Now, the Cardinals were up, 22-14.
Nemec was a key wildcard in this matchup. She was thrust into the starting lineup with three games left in the regular season in relief of senior Halle Weisensel, who was out with an ankle injury. Weisensel made her return to the team in this game, meaning Nemec would have to keep up her recent hot streak from the bench. She did just that, hitting four threes for 12 points.
4:30 1H-
And now Makayla Nemec from deep! Marshall’s last four buckets have all been triples from either Rateike or Nemec. Cardinals lead, 20-14! pic.twitter.com/ZpiYkge89z
"I give her a lot of credit," Nickel said of Nemec. "She started off slow this season but really stuck with it. I knew she would come around, she just needed that time on the court. Now she has that confidence."
Marshall's 25-20 halftime advantage wouldn't last long, though. Waterloo's back was against the wall, and the Pirates were prepared to battle. They kicked off the second half on a 10-3 run, fueled by three point buckets from both Asik and junior Tess Blundell, to give Waterloo a 30-28 lead with about 12 minutes left to play.
Then came Marshall's switch in its press, coupled with increased intensity in its 2-3 zone defense. Waterloo would not hit another field goal for about 10 minutes, held only to a pair of free throws from junior Brenna Huebner.
In the meantime, Marshall's offense was getting buckets. Rateike scored six of her game-hight 14 points during an 18-2 run for the Cardinals. Nemec also knocked down her other two triples during this stretch. By the time Waterloo found the bottom of the bucket once again, Marshall was ahead 46-34.
Both sides subbed out their starters, drawing rousing applause from both sides of the crowd. Waterloo seniors Asik, Jaehnke, and Maddie Webster were ceremoniously subbed out of the game one-by-one, a fitting show of respect for their hard work and dedication to the Waterloo girls basketball program.
"Those three have worked their tails off for four years for us," Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said of his senior class. "There's not enough I can say about them. They set a tone for the program. For them to go out this way sucks. They've three extraordinary ladies that we are very proud of."
While the 11-point loss stings for the Pirates, the program is undoubtedly headed in the right direction. Waterloo will return a strong junior class next season which includes starters Huebner and Blundell as well as point guard heir apparent Bri Lauersdorf and post workhorse Ashlynn Albrecht. Sophomores Kylie Webster and Emerson Setz were important glue pieces this season as well while freshman Emma Baumann showed great flashes of potential in the paint. Haberkorn spoke highly of all of his returning players following the game, showing his optimism for what's to come.
As for Marshall, the season carries on. A tall task awaits the Cardinals in the next round of regionals as they'll travel to take on No. 1 seed New Glarus on Friday, Feb. 24. The Glarner Knights were one of just four teams in the state of Wisconsin to finish the 2022-23 regular season undefeated, a perfect 24-0 including a 10-0 mark in the Capitol - South conference.
New Glarus won both matchups with Marshall in the regular season, 75-37 in the first meeting and 71-38 in the second. Regardless, Nickel and his Cardinals believe they're up for the challenge in the third edition.
"We beat them last season," Nickel said of New Glarus. "We have the personnel and the talent to get it done. They have to have confidence in themselves. We have a good game plan already, we just have to execute. Everything will have to go our way."