The Waterloo softball program has earned a reputation as the top dog in the Capitol - South conference. Not only are the Pirates the reigning conference champions, they hadn't lost a Capitol - South matchup since 2021 entering this season. In that time, Waterloo knocked off 11 consecutive conference opponents, the most recent victim being Belleville in a 12-0 whomping on Tuesday, Apr. 11.
A much more formidable opponent rolled into Waterloo Firemen's Park on Thursday, Apr. 13. Marshall, last season's conference runner-up which returned every member of its starting lineup, was able to loosen its rival's stranglehold on the conference. Fueled by a five-run sixth inning and a stellar pitching performance from freshman Kennedy Weisensel, the Cardinals earned a 10-4 road victory, ending the Pirates' streak and breaking this season's championship race wide open.
"The seniors had this game marked on their calendars," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "Losing to them twice last year stung. These kids are super motivated. They were composed and found a way to win this game. You have to credit Waterloo. They are a tough team that plays the game hard. We knew that. We were ready to rock and roll."
While 14 combined runs wouldn't suggest a pitcher's duel, Waterloo senior Grace Marty and Marshall freshman Kennedy Weisensel were both standouts in the pitching circle. Only three of Marshall's 10 runs counted against Marty's earned run average as she struck out six batters in seven innings of work. Weisensel was wildly impressive as well, striking out 10 batters while allowing only six hits against the defending conference champions.
"I really credit her," Young said of Weisensel's pitching performance. "She had the expectations of her team on her shoulders and was up against a team that really knows how to hit the ball. I don't know how you aren't nervous there. Once she settled in, she could really get it rolling."
"I definitely started off the game a little nervous and rocky," Weisensel said. "It's Waterloo, they're our biggest rival. I really wanted to win against them tonight. We had so much energy, everyone's heads were up the whole time. I thought it was a really good game."
Weisensel and her Cardinals would start the game behind. The confidence that comes with being the reigning champion shined through Waterloo in the first inning. The Pirates stranded Marshall runners on second and third in the top half of the inning and struck first in the bottom half.
Senior shortstop Ava Jaehnke led off by drawing a walk. In an attempt to move her over, junior catcher Brenna Huebner laid down a picture-perfect bunt. The throw to first nabbed her, but an attempt to catch Jaehnke at third was off-target. The loose ball allowed Jaehnke to pop up from her slide and head home to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead.
Marshall would respond immediately. Senior center fielder Allie Rateike reached base on an error to lead the inning off. A few batters later, senior third baseman Josi Mender punched a single up the gut to put runners on the corners. Mender went to steal on the ensuing at bat. An errant throw brought Rateike home, tying the game.
The Cardinals weren't done scoring, either. Up next was designated hitter Mollie Fritter. She waited back on a pitch and clobbered a ground rule double to center field, bringing Mender in to score and giving Marshall it's first lead of the game, 2-1.
The Cardinals responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second. First, Allie Rateike came around on an errant throw down to second base. Then, Mollie Fritter hammered this ground rule double into center field to bring Josi Mender in, too! pic.twitter.com/ExIfKB2Z0O
Of course, the defending champs had an answer in the bottom of the third. Waterloo started hammering the ball despite already having two outs on the board. Huebner started off by punching a double into left field. Senior first baseman Katrina Freund followed that trend, hitting an almost identical shot to left to bring Huebner home and tie the game at two runs each.
Silence in the fourth inning from both squads was followed by more chaos in the fifth. Marshall got the party started as both senior shortstop Kaitlin Jesberger and senior left fielder Halle Weisensel laid down bunts to lead off. Jesberger beat hers out and was safe while Weisensel's helped move her to second base. Sophomore catcher Sydney Stuntebeck then came up clutch, smoking a double into right field to bring in Jesberger and restore a 3-2 lead for her Cardinals.
It wouldn't last long as Waterloo again answered in the bottom half. Sophomore Alix McCarthy got the inning off to a strong start with a leadoff double. The Pirates nearly squandered the opportunity with two subsequent strikeouts, but again Huebner made a game-changing play. She unleashed a triple into right field, easily scoring McCarthy to again tie the game at three runs all.
Waterloo wouldn’t back down. Huebner stepped up again, belting a triple into right center to bring Alix McCarthy in. Game was back at a 3-3 tie heading into the sixth inning. pic.twitter.com/1h9oHuLzgO
Knotted up heading into the sixth, extra innings seemed like a real possibility for these two titans. Instead, Marshall's offense cranked it up. The Cardinals' explosive sixth inning kicked off with a single from Mender. Now back at the top of the batting order, senior first baseman Zara Quam brought her home with a single up the gut. Quam, as well as Fritter, would soon also come home as Halle Weisensel punished a triple into right field. In a flash, Marshall was ahead 6-3.
The runs were far from done. An infield error on a red-hot grounder from Stuntebeck bought Weisensel time to motor home. She, too, soon came in to score after senior second baseman Naomi Dahl punched a double into left field. When the dust had settled, Marshall had collected five runs to take an 8-3 lead.
Once again, there was fight left in the Pirates. They would again respond, this time thanks to freshman third baseman Emma Baumann. She led off with a double and was pushed to third on a subsequent groundout. Junior second baseman Leeah Dorn then left a dribbler up the first base line. Marshall skied the throw attempt, bringing Baumann home cleanly to narrow Marshall's lead to 8-4.
More cushion for Marshall was incoming in the top of the seventh, though. Stuntebeck cleaned both Jesberger and Fritter off the bases with a single to left field, making it a 10-4 lead for the Cardinals.
For the first time all game, Waterloo had no answer left in the bottom of the seventh. It was only fitting that Kennedy Weisensel closed the game out with a strikeout, ending Waterloo's winning streak.
"It's good for us at this point in the season," Young said of the win. "There are a lot more quality teams coming up on the schedule. Being challenged like this will only make us better."
The victory bumps Marshall up to a perfect 6-0 record this season, including a 2-0 mark in conference play. Waterloo slips to 2-1, including a 1-1 record in the Capitol - South.
Next up for the Cardinals, they'll take a two-game break from conference play. First, they'll host Lake Mills on Friday, Apr. 14. They'll follow that up with a very tough road matchup with the defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Poynette on Monday, Apr. 17.
As for Waterloo, the Pirates will look to rebound with a home non-conference matchup with Deerfield on Saturday, Apr. 15. That non-conference streak extends into next week, as well, as they'll host Edgerton on Monday, Apr. 17.