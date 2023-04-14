The Waterloo softball program has earned a reputation as the top dog in the Capitol - South conference. Not only are the Pirates the reigning conference champions, they hadn't lost a Capitol - South matchup since 2021 entering this season. In that time, Waterloo knocked off 11 consecutive conference opponents, the most recent victim being Belleville in a 12-0 whomping on Tuesday, Apr. 11.

A much more formidable opponent rolled into Waterloo Firemen's Park on Thursday, Apr. 13. Marshall, last season's conference runner-up which returned every member of its starting lineup, was able to loosen its rival's stranglehold on the conference. Fueled by a five-run sixth inning and a stellar pitching performance from freshman Kennedy Weisensel, the Cardinals earned a 10-4 road victory, ending the Pirates' streak and breaking this season's championship race wide open.

GRACE MARTY
Waterloo senior pitcher Grace Marty struck out six batters and allowed only three earned runs in a home loss to Marshall on Thursday, Apr. 13.
KAITLIN JESBERGER

Marshall senior Kaitlin Jesberger came around to score three times in a road victory over Waterloo on Thursday, Apr. 13.
SYDNEY STUNTEBECK

Marshall sophomore Sydney Stuntebeck knocked in a team-high three RBIs in a road victory over Waterloo on Thursday, Apr. 13.
KENNEDY WEISENSEL

Marshall freshman pitcher Kennedy Weisensel threw 10 strikeouts in a road victory over Waterloo on Thursday, Apr. 13.

