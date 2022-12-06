The Marshall boys basketball team has relied on a defense-first mindset through two games in the 2022-23 season. This approach paid off in a big way in the opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a 52-30 win over Lake Mills. Standout sophomore AJ Bender was held to zero points as the Cardinals put the defensive grips on.

The Cardinals looked to be on a similar trajectory in their first home game of the season on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Watertown Luther Prep. They trailed by just two points at the halftime break, but the Phoenix of Luther Prep were able to rally in the second half and, coupled with some shooting woes from Marshall, came away with a 41-33 victory.

PEYTON KLEINHEINZ
Marshall senior forward Peyton Kleinheinz backs down a Watertown Luther Prep defender on Saturday, Dec. 3.
KENYON MIGGINS
Marshall sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins led the Cardinals in scoring with 19 in a home game against Watertown Luther Prep on Saturday, Dec. 3.

BBB: LUTHER PREP 41, MARSHALL 33

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 4 0 0-0 8
3 K. Miggins 5 3 0-0 19
5 R. Campos 1 0 1-1 3
15 K. Grossman 1 0 1-3 3
TOTALS - 11 3 2-4 33
LUTHER PREP
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
15 B. Vasold 4 2 6-8 20
21 J. Pederson 2 1 0-0 7
23 J. Lawrenz 2 0 2-2 6
25 J. Mittlestadt 1 0 0-1 2
51 N. Schmidt 3 0 0-1 6
TOTALS - 12 3 8-12 41

