The Marshall boys basketball team has relied on a defense-first mindset through two games in the 2022-23 season. This approach paid off in a big way in the opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with a 52-30 win over Lake Mills. Standout sophomore AJ Bender was held to zero points as the Cardinals put the defensive grips on.
The Cardinals looked to be on a similar trajectory in their first home game of the season on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Watertown Luther Prep. They trailed by just two points at the halftime break, but the Phoenix of Luther Prep were able to rally in the second half and, coupled with some shooting woes from Marshall, came away with a 41-33 victory.
"No matter what, our effort is always outstanding," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "These guys play hard. I can't ask anything more of them in that regard. Sometimes, the shots just don't fall. When you hold a team to 41 points, you should win. We'll have to find some offense. We'll learn from it. A lot of these guys haven't played much varsity basketball, we just want to keep learning and growing to be our best team down the line."
While the offense would eventually cool off for Marshall, the Cardinals were red hot with the ball early on. Senior forward Peyton Kleinheinz laid in a pair of layups to start things off and sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins nailed two three-point shots to kickstart Marshall with a 14-5 start.
All the while, Marshall's defense stood out. Kleinheinz and Miggins were joined in the starting lineup by junior Jaxon Hornby, senior Ramon Campos, and senior Collin Petersen. Hornby was a state participant in cross country this season and Campos and Peterson were major contributors on the football team, and their fitness showed ass all five players on the court were willing and able to run with their man and shut down the Phoenix's offense.
Marshall's inspiring start slowly dissipated as close shots took on a trend of bouncing out. The Cardinals were getting good looks on the Luther Prep defense but just couldn't finish. The offensive demoralization opened the door for the Phoenix to strike on offense. They would hit three three-point shots in the first half to squeak out a 19-17 lead heading into the break.
Offensive struggles continued for everyone but Miggins in the second half. He scored 11 of Marshall's 16 points in the second half, but his efforts would come up short. To Luther Prep's credit, the Phoenix did a great job of finding weaknesses in a stout Marshall defense to find buckets close to the rim. The Cardinals just couldn't find the firepower for a comeback as Luther Prep hit its free throws late to secure a 41-33 victory.
Miggins led Marshall in scoring with 19, followed by Kleinheinz with eight and both Campos and junior forward Karter Grossman with three. Luther Prep was led by Ben Vasold, who led the game in scoring with 20.
Hopefully the Cardinals savored that home game, because they'll be on the road for awhile now. Marshall will begin a three-game road stand on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with a trip to Jefferson, followed by a game at Lodi on Friday, Dec. 9 and a trip to Adams-Friendship on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Cardinals won't play at home again until Monday, Dec. 19 in a matchup with Poynette.