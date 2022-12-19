There are plenty of youthful wrestlers in the Marshall wrestling program for the 2022-23 season. Things get moving quickly in this sport, so gaining early season experience is crucial. The Cardinals had two opportunities to grow and learn last week as they took on a four-team meet at Markesan High School on Thursday, Dec. 15 and the junior varsity headed off to Jefferson High School for a JV invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Thursday was an opportunity to wrestle quality opponents as Marshall was up against host Markesan as well as Waupun and Plymouth. The Cardinals would lose all three matchups. They fell 51-30 to Markesan, 59-24 to Waupun, and 54-27 to Plymouth.
Markesan proved to be too much for Marshall to handle as every one of the Cardinals' points in the matchup came via forfeit.
They found better luck against Waupun. Senior Tyler Petersen, wrestling at 132 lbs., earned a pin over Lucas Bresser in 3:58. Junior Kody Finke also produced a pin at 145 lbs., even faster this time in just 38 seconds. The Cardinals' remaining points came via a pair of forfeits.
Other standouts from the day of competition included junior Tucker Cobb at 132 lbs. and senior Drew Johnson, who wrestled at both 138 and 145 lbs. on the day. Johnson wrapped up the day with a pair of pins and Cobb went 2-1 overall with his only loss coming in by overtime decision.
The Jefferson JV Invitational on Saturday was an opportunity for the younger Cardinals to go up against some of the area's better squads. They took advantage of the opportunity and got some quality results.
Four Cardinals took first in their respective weight classes: sophomore Trevor Schlimgen (129-130 lbs.), Tyler Petersen (130-134 lbs.), junior Brayden Klubertanz (146-150 lbs.), and sophomore Turner Cobb (153-161 lbs.). Additionally, senior Christian Franco took second in the 166-176 lbs. bracket, freshman Alastair Hansen took second at 141-144, and junior Lea Olson finished fourth in the 186-192 lbs. bracket.
Schlimgen earned his title by pinning all three of his opponents. He pinned a Reedsburg wrestler in 1:19, a Monroe wrestler in 2:05, and a Waukesha West wrestler in 3:31.
Petersen followed the same route to his crown, but got his pins even faster. He pinned a Lakeside Lutheran wrestler in 50 seconds, a Waukesha South wrestler in 54 seconds, and a Milwaukee Hamilton wrestler in 2:17.
Klubertanz did the same, somehow even faster than Petersen. He pinned a Milwaukee Hamilton wrestler in 59 seconds, a Jefferson wrestler in 40 seconds, and a Monroe wrestler in 25 seconds.
Turner Cobb would also pin all three of his opponents to win his bracket, but it took some hard work. He pinned a Waukesha South wrestler in 3:36, a Sun Prairie wrestler in 1:09, and a Waterloo wrestler in 3:46.
Franco's day in the 166-176 bracket got off with a tough start as he was pinned by a Sun Prairie wrestler, but he bounced back nicely. He would pin a Reedsburg wrestler in 58 seconds and a Waterloo wrestler in 48 seconds to claim second place.
Hansen had an honest "first place" match in his bracket. He pinned a Milwaukee Hamilton wrestler and 1:49 and earned a 19-9 major decision over a South Milwaukee wrestler to set up a showdown with Reedsburg's Skyler Hanke. Hanke also had two wins under at that point, meaning this third match would decide the bracket's winner. Hanke jumped out to an 11-0 lead before landing a pin in 3:47, handing Hansen second place.
Olson was pinned three times in her bracket to take fourth of a four-person competition.
Next up, Marshall will hit the road for the Hamilton Duals at Milwaukee Hamilton High School on both Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. The Cardinals will host their first home match of the season on Thursday, Jan. 5 as both Deerfield and the Rio/Fall River co-op team will pay a visit.