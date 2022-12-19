CHRISTIAN FRANCO
Marshall senior Christian Franco wrestles at the Bob Downing Invitational at Sun Prairie East High School on Saturday, Dec. 10.

 Ryan Gregory

There are plenty of youthful wrestlers in the Marshall wrestling program for the 2022-23 season. Things get moving quickly in this sport, so gaining early season experience is crucial. The Cardinals had two opportunities to grow and learn last week as they took on a four-team meet at Markesan High School on Thursday, Dec. 15 and the junior varsity headed off to Jefferson High School for a JV invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Thursday was an opportunity to wrestle quality opponents as Marshall was up against host Markesan as well as Waupun and Plymouth. The Cardinals would lose all three matchups. They fell 51-30 to Markesan, 59-24 to Waupun, and 54-27 to Plymouth.

