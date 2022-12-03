The Marshall girls basketball team was in need of a win and a boost of confidence entering a home matchup with Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 2. The Cardinals had lost back-to-back games, a one-point heartbreaker to Deerfield and a tough loss to a talented Lake Mills squad.
The Cardinals got back on track in a big way against the Warriors. Marshall hit five three-pointers in an explosive first half and hung on late for a 40-31 win to get back to an even 3-3 record on the year.
"This was a really important win," Marshall head coach Dan Nickel said. "We're in the middle of a tough stretch for our schedule, so this win was necessary. We're getting better and showing good signs. The way we shot the ball was huge, especially since we haven't seen that in a couple of games. This helps their confidence out."
Marshall's hot night from deep was kickstarted by senior guard Halle Weisensel. She stepped right up and nailed back-to-back three-point shots to catapult Marshall out to a 6-0 lead. Senior Allie Rateike tacked on two triples of her own and freshman Kennedy Weisensel added another for good measure as the Cardinals raced out to a 17-4 lead.
While the explosive offensive start was eye-popping, it shouldn't outshine Marshall's hard work on defense and on the boards. The Cardinals allowed just nine total points in the first half as they were quick on rotations and denied passes. Lakeside Lutheran may have held a height advantage, but Marshall made a habit of crashing the boards hard to dominate the rebound margin.
As the halftime break drew closer, sophomore Kierstin Hoel tacked on some late buckets to keep the early momentum flowing. She turned a steal into an and-1 bucket on the other end and also dropped in a wide open layup off of an inbounds play to bring Marshall's lead up to 26-9 entering the half.
Despite the deficit, Lakeside Lutheran just wouldn't go away in the second half. With Marshall's hot hand now cooled off, the Warriors were able to chip away at the lead. In a flash, Lakeside had rattled off a 9-2 run to cut things down to 28-18.
Luckily for Marshall, junior guard Wynn Held had a few more tricks up her sleeve offensively. She was the scoring lifeblood for the Cardinals in the second half as she was responsible for eight of their 14 points. Held knocked down a three-point shot, buried a layup, and nailed three free throws to help stave off the comeback.
Lakeside Lutheran whittled the lead all the way down to five points at one point, but Marshall was able to burn clock and hit clutch free throws to put the game out of reach.
"At times, I think we forgot we had a lead," Nickel said. "We were playing like we were behind which made us force things and have some turnovers. Once we started playing like we had a lead, we were able to close things out."
The Lakeside win comes as the second game of a brutal five-game stretch for Marshall. Having already played Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran, the Cardinals will now travel to Westfield (Tuesday, Dec. 6), go to Columbus (Friday, Dec. 9), and host Jefferson (Tuesday, Dec. 13) to close out their non-conference slate.