The Marshall girls basketball team was in need of a win and a boost of confidence entering a home matchup with Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 2. The Cardinals had lost back-to-back games, a one-point heartbreaker to Deerfield and a tough loss to a talented Lake Mills squad. 

HALLE WEISENSEL
Marshall senior guard Halle Weisensel hit two three-point shots in a win at home against Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Cardinals got back on track in a big way against the Warriors. Marshall hit five three-pointers in an explosive first half and hung on late for a 40-31 win to get back to an even 3-3 record on the year. 

WYNN HELD
Marshall junior guard Wynn Held supplied most of the Cardinals' second-half scoring in a win over Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 2.

GBB: MARSHALL 40, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 W. Held 1 2 5-6 13
3 K. Jesberger 1 0 0-0 2
10 A. Rateike 0 1 2-3 5
11 K. Weisensel 1 1 0-0 5
12 H. Weisensel 1 2 2-6 10
23 K. Hoel 2 0 1-1 5
TOTALS - 6 6 10-16 40
LAKESIDE
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
4 K. de Galley 1 0 0-0 2
10 J. Shadoski 0 0 0-2 0
12 E. Schuetz 3 1 0-1 9
22 A. Wolfram 2 1 0-0 7
33 M. Riesen 0 1 0-0 3
TOTALS - 6 3 0-3 31

