Important conference matchups shouldn't end the way the Marshall boys basketball team's road trip to New Glarus did on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Cardinals and Glarner Knights entered the matchup deadlocked at 3-1 in the Capitol - South conference standings, tied for second behind undefeated Belleville.
These two teams proved to be evenly matched. Marshall standout sophomore Kenyon Miggins nailed a floater to tie the game up at 57 with only 16 seconds left to play, prompting a New Glarus timeout. Senior AC Strok brought the ball up the court for the Glarner Knights, defended tightly by Marshall senior Collin Petersen. Petersen remained in good position as Strok drove and jumped to contest his elbow jumper while remaining completely upright. Whistle.
0:01 2H-
Really tough to give Petersen a foul here. Some comments from Marshall’s bench earn New Glarus a couple technical free throw attempts to boot. pic.twitter.com/qGIYCaP96j
Perhaps most upsetting about the call was the whistle came from the referee roaming the baseline many feet away instead of the referee just inches from the action on the left wing. Marshall head coach Dan Denniston voiced his displeasure from the bench, prompting the same official that made the foul call to dish out a pair of technicals.
Strok hit both of his free throws from the initial foul as well as all four technical free throws. New Glarus inbounded the ball for an unceremonious 63-57 win. It was a shame the game ended as it did, because the Cardinals and Glarner Knights put on an impressive show for the entirety of the game prior.
While the final score wouldn't favor them, the Cardinals came out red hot shooting the basketball. They got a pair of three pointers from Miggins as well as one from Petersen and junior Jaxon Hornby each to jump out to a 15-1 lead, forcing a New Glarus timeout.
Defensively, Marshall's game plan was evident early. The Cardinals aimed to deny any passed aimed at Strok, the sole returning first team all-conference selection in the Captiol - South this season. Their plan worked early on, as he had zero made field goals in the first half.
Stok's teammates picked up the slack as the Glarner Knights hit four three pointers in the first half to help cut into the deficit. The Cardinals were led by Miggins and Hornby who scored 13 and eight points, respectively, to help maintain a 35-28 Marshall lead heading into the halftime break.
Marshall's advantage looked primed to grow as senior big man Peyton Kleinheinz and Miggins found easy scores from the post to kick off the second half. Then, New Glarus got hot. The Glarner Knights hit three triples in a row in the midst of a 15-0 run to take the lead, 43-39. Perhaps even worse, Miggins went down with an apparent ankle injury as New Glarus looked its best.
Marshall senior Ramon Campos stopped the run with a layup, followed by Hornby's third three point shot of the game to calm the Cardinals and give them back a 44-43 lead.
The game went shot-for-shot from there. Miggins made a courageous return to the game with about seven minutes to play and scored three more buckets, including the game-tying one near the end, to keep Marshall alive. In the end, any chance of a buzzer-beater or perhaps even overtime was wiped out by a questionable foul call at the game's biggest moment.
Miggins led the way for Marshall with a game-high 24 points, followed by Hornby and Kleinheinz with 11 each. New Glarus junior Jack Leonard led the Glarner Knights in scoring with 15, followed by Strok and senior Max Parman with 13 each. New Glarus now takes sole possession of second place in the conference standings at 4-1 while Marshall drops to 3-2 for third.
Marshall now has a two-game non-conference stretch to wash this bad taste out of its mouth. The Cardinals will travel to Adams-Friendship on Friday, Jan. 27 and host Clinton on Monday, Jan. 30. Capitol - South conference play resumes on Friday, Feb. 3 as Marshall will host rival Waterloo.