Important conference matchups shouldn't end the way the Marshall boys basketball team's road trip to New Glarus did on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Cardinals and Glarner Knights entered the matchup deadlocked at 3-1 in the Capitol - South conference standings, tied for second behind undefeated Belleville. 

These two teams proved to be evenly matched. Marshall standout sophomore Kenyon Miggins nailed a floater to tie the game up at 57 with only 16 seconds left to play, prompting a New Glarus timeout. Senior AC Strok brought the ball up the court for the Glarner Knights, defended tightly by Marshall senior Collin Petersen. Petersen remained in good position as Strok drove and jumped to contest his elbow jumper while remaining completely upright. Whistle.

KENYON MIGGINS
Marshall sophomore Kenyon Miggins led the game in scoring with 24 points in an eventual road loss to New Glarus on Thursday, Jan. 26.
JAXON HORNBY
Marshall junior Jaxon Hornby hit a trio of three point shots in an eventual road loss to New Glarus on Thursday, Jan. 26.

BBB: NEW GLARUS 63, MARSHALL 57

MARSHALL
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 P. Kleinheinz 3 1 2-4 11
2 C. Petersen 0 1 0-0 3
3 K. Miggins 5 3 5-6 24
5 R. Campos 2 0 2-2 6
13 J. Hornby 1 3 0-0 11
40 M. Motl 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 12 8 9-12 57
NEW GLARUS
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
1 M. Marty 2 0 0-0 4
2 B. Thompson 1 1 2-3 7
4 M. Parman 2 3 0-0 13
10 J. Leonard 2 3 2-2 15
11 J. Roth 1 1 0-1 5
13 AC Strok 2 0 9-12 13
14 B. Warrell 1 0 0-0 2
22 L. Vasquez 2 0 0-1 4
TOTALS - 13 8 13-19 63

