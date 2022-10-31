For the first time since 2015, Marshall is heading to Level 3 of the WIAA state football tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals muscled out a 15-12 win over No. 5 seed Onalaska Luther at home on Friday, Oct. 28 to move on to the state quarterfinals.
The game was a traditional slugfest. Both the Cardinals and Knights are run-heavy teams that also pride themselves in hard work on defense. This style of play quickly burns the clock out, which Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz was prepared for.
"We felt like it was going to be a limited possession game," Kleinheinz said. "When you have two teams that keep it on the ground, possessions are limited and valuable. Luther was very stout defensively, and we shot ourselves in the foot a few times in the redzone. The kids overcame adversity and made it happen."
Defense prevailed for the entirety of the first quarter as neither side could find the endzone. A minute into the second, Marshall would strike first. The drive nearly ended near midfield as the Cardinals faced third down with 13 yards to go, but senior running back Ramon Campos kept things alive by galloping past the sticks. A few plays later, senior quarterback Collin Petersen punched it in from a yard out to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.
The end of the first half and beginning of the second half turned out to be a massive momentum swing for Luther. The aforementioned redzone struggles showed up for Marshall as a sack stalled out a promising drive with about two minutes left in the first half.
The Knights took advantage. They implemented a quick drive down the field and punched in a two-yard score with four seconds remaining in the half. An unsuccessful two-point conversion left the Cardinals with a 7-6 lead.
Luther rode the momentum from that late score into the first possession of the second half. The Knights marched right down the field once again, punctuating the drive with a big 26-yard run from senior running back Tanner Bass to take a 12-7 lead after another unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.
Undeterred, the Cardinals just kept pounding the rock on the ground. The third quarter slipped into the fourth with Marshall still trailing, but that would soon change. Three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals responded.
Junior running back Brayden Klubertanz punctuated a long drive with a score from four yards out. He would also tote the mail on the ensuing successful two-point conversion run to give Marshall a 15-12 lead.
This final score was a testament to Marshall's rushing success on the ground for the evening. In total, the Cardinals carried 60 times for 275 yards and both of their touchdowns. Campos had 120 yards, Petersen had 88, and Klubertanz had 46.
"When we can run the ball 60 times for almost 300 yards, even with a loaded box, it means our kids are playing good ball," Kleinheinz said. "Its our bread and butter. We can throw the ball when we need to, but the guys can really get it done in the rushing attack. Passing is a calculated risk, and it's hard to justify when we're running it like that. I'm pretty happy with how the kids performed."
Luther had one more chance at a comeback and was slowly marching up the field as the fourth quarter ticked away. With two minutes to play, the defense came up huge once again. Senior Wyatt Jennings dropped back on a shot to the endzone from Luther sophomore quarterback Jackson Kendall. Jennings leapt up and snagged it out of the air, drawing a roar from the crowd as he iced the game.
The win is yet another feather in the cap for this stellar run the Marshall football program is on. The Cardinals haven't lost a conference game since 2019 and are regulars in the WIAA state playoffs. For Kleinheinz, it all comes down to how hard his players have worked.
"We’ve got a great culture of kids," Kleinheinz said. "They've learned from those that have gone before about the hard work it takes. It's a trickle down effect. In the playoffs, you get extra practices with those JV kids. It's really a testament to the coaching staff. They put our kids in great positions. I'm proud of culture we have from older kids to take younger kids under their wings and show them how to do things right."
Marshall's winning culture will be put to the test once again in Level 3 of the tournament as No. 1 seed Marshall will meet No. 2 seed Mondovi. Kleinheinz described the Buffaloes as a team with similar talent level that brings a high level of intensity to every down of the game. Mondovi is another run-first team, meaning it's another big game for Marshall in the trenches.
"I tell the kids all the time, there are no bad teams left," Kleinheinz said. "We have our work cut out for us. If we can match them on intensity and effort, we like our chances. If not, that could be some trouble."
The Cardinals will be home one again for the matchup, which will kick off at 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 11.