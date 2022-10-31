For the first time since 2015, Marshall is heading to Level 3 of the WIAA state football tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals muscled out a 15-12 win over No. 5 seed Onalaska Luther at home on Friday, Oct. 28 to move on to the state quarterfinals.

The game was a traditional slugfest. Both the Cardinals and Knights are run-heavy teams that also pride themselves in hard work on defense. This style of play quickly burns the clock out, which Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz was prepared for.

