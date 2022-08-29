CASEY JOHNSON
Casey Johnson got the late model feature win at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

 Larry Duoma

Whenever former Jefferson Speedway Late Model track champion, Casey Johnson, unloads his machine at his old stomping grounds, he’s immediately a contender for the feature win. Fresh off his big win on Friday night in the ARCA Midwest Tour, Johnson doubled up on feature wins at Wisconsin’s Action Track, winning both the makeup 50 lapper from the week before, as well as the Reynolds Heating and Cooling 50 lap main event scheduled for the evening.

Casey Johnson of Edgerton returned to his home track and laid claim to the Fathead’s Country Campers Late Model 50 lap feature event. The race was a makeup from last Saturday evening’s rain shortened program. Paul Kisow and Ryan Weyer paced the field to green as they battled side by side for control. Kisow pulled ahead on lap two as they raced off turn two.