Life has been tough for the Waterloo McKays of the Home Talent baseball League. The McKays are in the midst of a 32-game losing streak which stretches all the way back to 2019 (the 2020 season was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic). In 2022, Waterloo is off to a 0-8 start.
Waterloo has lost six games by double digits this season, including a 23-0 loss to Fort Atkinson on June 5. The McKays have lost by an average of 11.875 runs in their eight games so far this season.
While those results look bleak, there has been hope on the horizon recently. Waterloo is fresh off of a great contest with McFarland on Sunday, June 26. There, the McKays put up two runs, one off of their season high, in an 8-2 loss to McFarland. The six run margin of defeat was tied for the closest result of the year with a 6-0 loss to Utica on June 12.
Perhaps the most inspiring part of the McKays' performance against McFarland was the fact that they obtained their first lead of the season in the second inning. Austin Vande Slunt. He led off with a single and used a stolen base and a wild pitch to put himself in position to score. Joey Lauth did the honors, bringing Vande Slunt in to give the McKays a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
That lead would persist through the third inning, but a pair of walks and a wild pitch gifted McFarland a run to tie things up at one run each in the top of the fourth. After silence from Waterloo's offense in the top of the fourth, McFarland swung the momentum.
The Muskies played some great situational baseball. An error and a walk gave them base runners, and a well-placed double and single brought both runners in to score. In a flash, McFarland was up 3-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth.
Again, Waterloo didn't have an answer in their portion of the inning. Again, McFarland took advantage. To lead off the sixth inning, McFarland was gifted back-to-back HBPs after a leadoff single to load the bases with no outs. The Muskies then took to the skies, lifting two consecutive booming sacrifice flies into the outfield to bring two more runs home. A clutch single with two outs poked the last runner home, resulting in a 6-1 lead for the Muskies.
The Muskies weren't done with their scoring run, either. They took advantage of quiet offensive innings from Waterloo in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to add to their lead in the top of the eighth. With the top of the order leading off the inning, McFarland had one strikeout before stringing three straight singles together. With the bases loaded and only one out, the McKays walked two runs in before they could force a pair of groundouts to escape the jam. Still, the Muskies held a commanding 8-1 lead.
Despite the tough deficit, Waterloo didn't relent. Jacob Filter kicked things off by wearing a pitch to get on base. A subsequent walk pushed Filter into scoring position for Lauth. He came up clutch, punishing a double into the outfield to bring Filter in to score and narrow the deficit to 8-2.
The McKays would have five more baserunners in the remainder of the eighth and into the bottom of the ninth inning, but no further runs were scored. McFarland walked away with the win, but Waterloo walked away with arguably its best performance of the 2022 season.
Now, the McKays have six more regular season games to build off of that positive momentum. Next up, Waterloo travels to Evansville on Sunday, July 3. The McKays return home the following day on Monday, July 4 for a matchup with Jefferson. This is the McKays' second meeting of the season with the Blue Devils. The first time around, Jefferson won 12-0.
After those back-to-back games, Waterloo will again hit the road the following week as they head to McFarland for another shot at the Muskies on Sunday, July 10.
Home Talent League Southeast North Division standings
(as of Sunday, June 26)
1. Jefferson, 9-0
2. Cambridge, 6-3
3. Footville, 2-6
4. McFarland, 2-7
5. Waterloo, 0-8