The City of Sun Prairie may need to purchase a second new ambulance to help serve the Village of Marshall as part of the contract for Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service to serve Marshall and the Town of Medina that is set to begin on Jan.1.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison told members of the Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee on July 26 that he recently wrote a state grant for $535,000 to purchase two ambulances and $200,000 of that would be used to purchase the ambulance for Marshall.
“With EMS, one of the things that we need to look at is the equipment and everything moving forward with the Marshall process and we are inheriting some ambulances that have some rough patches and miles on them, so I’ve been working with JR [Brimmer, city Fleet Services Manager] in regards to these and we are in the middle of looking at ordering one and we would like to seek permission to order two now but that’s not coming forward. Officially,” Garrison said.
“There’s still a lot of work involved in this and a lot of thought into whether the current vehicles that we have are going to be able to staff three stations,” Garrison added. “So that is something that we’re looking forward to the future and having that discussion but we are currently putting together one new ambulance that’s scheduled to be replaced.”
The bad news, even if two ambulances are ordered: It will take an extensive period of time to receive them, according to Garrison.
“From the day we order an ambulance believe it or not — a fire truck is out 18 months and an ambulance is actually out two years, which I was surprised to hear,” Garrison told the committee.
“We need to be proactively thinking about this situation because we don’t want to get into that problem,” Garrison said, referring to ambulances in need of repairs or replacement. “I was actually in speaking with JR, that when we looked at the process and looked at the ambulance and met with the distributor of the ambulance, he said ‘chief this is going to be at least two years out.’ I was actually surprised that was even over a year.”
Another need for EMS: Cardiac monitors, Garrison said.
“One of the things that we’re having issues with today actually are some of our cardiac monitors — they are in fairly poor condition,” Garrison said. “And unfortunately, the ones that we’re having issues with, there’s no way to fix them or there’s no replacements for them. Moving forward, cardiac monitors are going to be a big-ticket item on the EMS side.”
The Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee also approved allowing Garrison to use $14,874 in carryover funds to purchase a $2,000 piece of fitness equipment, as well as hiring interns for the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company. He said even the students graduating from the high school program are being hired as interns at other fire departments — which Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue currently does not have.
“I’d love to bring them in and have them work shifts with us and be having the opportunity to give them some dollars to do that,” Garrison said about the interns. “And that’s our way to do this.”