The City of Waterloo is working with two consultants to help develop a plan for downtown in the coming years.
The master plan focuses on three key areas: beautifying the downtown area, finding key placemaking opportunities and finding key redevelopment spaces, city economic development consultant Everett Butzine told the Courier.
“With all the growth Waterloo has seen in recent years and with more growth coming — including a multi-family development north of town — we’re trying to create more things to do in the downtown area,” Butzine said. “The goal is to get the downtown district to become a place where people can come hang out, grab some food and find something to do like a farmers market.”
Like many nearby communities, Waterloo’s downtown area is made up of historic buildings. But Waterloo hasn’t done much to develop the area in recent years, something the city would like to change in the near future, Butzine said.
“Lake Mills, Cambridge and Fort Atkinson all have beautiful downtown areas,” Butzine said. “People come to those places, they love to go to the shops, restaurants and bars, but Waterloo just hasn’t had that yet.”
The process will include four public engagement events and public information workshops, with the first to take place during Wiener and Kraut Day the weekend of Sept. 9.
The Wiener and Kraut Day engagement event will include a board where visitors can place issues that are key to them in areas that include strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT). While the remaining three public information workshops don’t yet have set dates, they’ll include a walking tour of the downtown area, another SWOT analysis, a project priority ranking meeting, high-level cost estimates and multiple two-dimensional renderings of the potential downtown development.
The two consultants, Non-Metro Connections and Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc., are working together to hold the four workshops while also working with the city to prepare the final downtown master plan. The entire process should take about six months after work begins in September, Butzine said.
The cost of the services with the two consultants is not to exceed $25,750, which will be paid for either with a grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation or with tax increment financing from the city.