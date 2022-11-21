The City of Waterloo approved an agreement to provide fire and EMS service to surrounding townships, updating a longstanding arrangement for the first time since 1986.

The agreement dictates that the Waterloo Fire Department provide fire protection and ambulance services to the Towns of Waterloo, Milford, Portland and Shields. The Waterloo City Council approved the language of the deal at its Nov. 17 meeting, but a formal signing ceremony will be held with the townships in the future.

Tags