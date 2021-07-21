COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for July 23 at Holy Trinity
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday, July 23 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall, from 2-5 p.m. The free clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and older; no appointments or ID is necessary. Youth ages 12-17 who wish to receive a vaccine must have a parent or guardian present.
Marshall library hosting July 27 magic show
Imagine the impossible with Scott Obermann as the Marshall Community Library hosts a family-friendly magic show at 6 p.m. on July 27. The performance will be held outdoors; attendees are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating.
Waterloo Business Association meeting July 28
The newly organized Waterloo Business Association will meet Wednesday, July 28 at the Waterloo Area Historical Museum, located in the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Churchon East Polk Street, at 5 p.m. There is parking on South Monroe Street and in the Museum parking lot. People may enter the building from the lower level or the front entrance. Anyone interested in energizing downtown business climate is welcome.
Medina town hall informational meeting set for July 28
Residents of the town of Medina who are interested in learning more about the proposed new town hall/garage are invited to an open house on Wednesday, July 28 beginning at 6 p.m. at the town garage, 634 Highway 19. People will have the opportunity to ask questions about the project and get answers.
KJM summer celebration set for July 31
Mark the end of Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s summer reading program on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be snow cones, balloon sculpting, games and more. The grand prize winners from each age category of the summer program will also be announced.
Courier seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Courier contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Waterloo, Marshall or the three surrounding towns of Medina, Portland and Waterloo who are interested in participating should contact Amber Gerber at agerber@hngnews.com or 920-478-2188.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
City band rehearsals resume
The Waterloo City Band is holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe Streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join playing in person music. Practices are being conducted outdoors (weather permitting) to accommodate distancing. It is also using “stretch covers” over the bells of our wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety. For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.