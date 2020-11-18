The Marshall Scholarship Foundation received $184 during its Nov. 6 Subway fundraiser. The foundation received 10% of the total sales during the evening and customers also donated money in the organization’s donation jar.
The scholarship foundation also received a $1,096 from the Marshall Farmers’ Market. Many of the vendors decided to give back to the community and aid the organization. Some of the vendors made a flat donation to the group, others donated a portion of their sales, and one vendor donated 100% of their final days sale. Another vendor raffled a quilt and baked goods, and donated proceeds to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation.
