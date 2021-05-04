A trio of organizations dedicated to dogs will be holding special events in Marshall May 8-10 at Operation H.E.E.L., 1570 Traut Road.
Brown Paws Rescue of Madison will have an information table all three days, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a meet and greet of adoptable dogs on Saturday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m.
The Badger Kennel Club of Madison will be hosting Canine Fast CAT Trials, a timed 100-yard dash for dogs ages 1 and older. The trials will be held all three days starting at 8 a.m. Registration after 6 p.m. on May 6 will be $25 per dog. Pre-registration at www.badgerkennelclub.com is recommended, though if there is space available, people may register their dogs the day of the event.
Operation H.E.E.L. will provide free daily, physically-distanced outdoor activities for humans and their dogs to explore the benefits of human-animal bond. There will also be a puppy playgroup on Sunday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to noon, pre-registration is required by emailing info@opheel.com.
The Marshall-based organization will be selling refreshments each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting Brown Paws Rescue.
All dogs visiting the event must be up to date on vaccines, in good health and enjoy being around unfamiliar people and other dogs.
For more information, call 608-239-5671 or email info@opheel.com
