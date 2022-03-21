Monday, March 28 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, applesauce, sliced bread

Tuesday, March 29 — Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, peanut butter cookie, pear slices, dinner roll

Wednesday, March 30 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fudge brownie, apple slices, sliced bread

Thursday, March 31 — Honey mustard , meatballs, baked beans, broccoli cuts, chocolate sundae cup, honeydew melon, dinner roll

Friday, April 1— Breaded fish fillet, baby red potatoes, coleslaw, cinnamon roll, tropical fruit salad, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

