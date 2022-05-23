Monday, May 30 — Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 31 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, apple slices, vanilla pudding, dinner roll

Wednesday, June 1 — Baked chicken, twice baked potatoes, copper penny salad, peach slices, cookie, sliced bread

Thursday, June 2 — Chili casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, petite banana, cornbread

Friday, June 3 — Pepper steak, baby red potatoes, three bean salad, chocolate pudding, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.