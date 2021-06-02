Waterloo Legion burger nights begin Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights beginning Friday, June 4. The event will be held every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
KJM Library in-person story times resume June 7
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is resuming in-person story times beginning Monday, June 7. There will be story times every Monday through July 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event will be held on the library lawn and attendees are asked to bring a blanket or sheet to sit on. In case of inclement weather, story times will be moved inside the library.
Marshall library story walk set for June 8
The Marshall Community Library will host a story walk from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Participants will walk around the library and through Deerhaven Park to read “Handa’s Surprise” by Eileen Browne. Participants will earn a surprise of their own. This program is part of the Marshall Community Library Summer Reading Program.
Friends book sale set for June 10-12, 18-19
The Friends of the Marshall Community Library will be hosting its annual book sale. A special Friends member preview will be offered Thursday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m.; the public is invited to shop Friday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a bonus weekend on Friday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a $2 bag sale.
WAHS, MAHS museums open for the season
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view our new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed.The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
American Legion, Auxiliary collecting troop names and addresses
The Waterloo American Legion and Auxiliary is currently collecting the names and addresses of deployed service members. The organization will use this information to send care packages to those individuals who are serving. Contact Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 or any American Legion or Auxiliary member with questions or with names and addresses.
Help deliver meals to local seniors
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors through the Meals on Wheels program in our community. Anyone able to give an hour or two of their time is asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/yyqcmtpt.