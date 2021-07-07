Animal parade at Marshall Community Library through July 10
Stop by the Marshall Community Library through Saturday, July 10 to add an animal to the sidewalk chalk-created animal parade. The library will supply the chalk for drawing the animals. During this week children can stop to make a climbing monkey craft in the makerspace or take the craft to make it at home.
Waterloo Class of 1981 reunion set for July 10
The Waterloo High School Class of 1981 is having its 40th class reunion on Saturday, July 10 at the Waterloo American Legion located on Highway 89 south of the city. The event begins at 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per person or $10 per couple. Sandwiches, salads, desserts and other food will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Taqueria Maria’s taco truck will also be on-site during the event and the public is able to purchase food from the taco truck during the reunion event.
Find the animals at the July 13 scavenger hunt
The Marshall Community Library’s zoo has lost its animals and needs some help finding them. Come to Converse Park on July 13 from 3-6 p.m. to search out the animals during the scavenger hunt. Those who complete the hunt will earn a treat.
Marshall Farmers Market open Sundays
The Marshall Farmers Market is open Sundays at the American Legion parking lot, across from the Ace Hardware. The market hours at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with senior/high risk shoppers able to start browsing and shopping at 8:15 a.m.
Carousel open Sundays
The historic C.W. Parker Carousel in Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be operated on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The cost is ride is $1.
City band rehearsals resume
The Waterloo City Band is holding rehearsals each Thursday evening from 6:45-8:15 pm. at the old bandstand in downtown Waterloo at the intersection of Madison and Monroe Streets. The band welcomes any interested musicians of any age to come and join playing in person music. Practices are being conducted outdoors (weather permitting) to accommodate distancing. It is also using “stretch covers” over the bells of our wind instruments to reduce aerosol spread for hygiene safety. For more information contact lrschultz@mwwb.net.
Waterloo Legion burger nights on Friday
The Waterloo American Legion will be hosting burger nights every Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. until Sept. 17. The menu includes hamburgers with or without cheese, brat burgers with or without cheese, French fries and onion rings. Carry-outs will be available and the bar will open at 4 p.m. A car show will also be held in conjunction with the burger nights, weather permitting. For more information, call the Legion at 920-478-4300.
WAHS, MAHS museums open Sundays
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Museum will be opens for visitors every Sunday afternoon 1-4 p.m. until mid-September. Come and view the new display telling about Henry Harrison Hyer, surveyor of early Waterloo, plus the Firemen’s Park which he also surveyed. The Marshall Area Historical Society Museum will also be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until mid-October. Visit the museum to learn about the village’s past through various artifacts.
Food pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering free Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.