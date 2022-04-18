Monday, April 25 — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, Swiss spinach, chocolate pudding, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, April 26 — Baked chicken twice baked potato, cooper penny salad, cookie, fruit cocktail and dinner roll.

Wednesday, April 27 — Baked spaghetti, broccoli cuts, key lime pie, orange and French bread.

Thursday, April 28 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, three bean salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding and dinner roll.

Friday, April 29 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, carrots, petite banana, frosted cake and sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.

Recommended for you