Monday, April 25 — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, Swiss spinach, chocolate pudding, apple slices and sliced bread.
Tuesday, April 26 — Baked chicken twice baked potato, cooper penny salad, cookie, fruit cocktail and dinner roll.
Wednesday, April 27 — Baked spaghetti, broccoli cuts, key lime pie, orange and French bread.
Thursday, April 28 — Escalloped potatoes and ham casserole, three bean salad, honeydew melon, butterscotch pudding and dinner roll.
Friday, April 29 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, carrots, petite banana, frosted cake and sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372.
