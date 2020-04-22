Schools continue to offer free meals to students
The Waterloo and Marshall public schools are still providing breakfast and lunch bundles to students. Waterloo families can sign up for weekly pick up on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the elementary school entrance by contacting Laurie Billingsley at billingsleyl@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 4201 or Elizabeth Gould (se habla espanol) at goulde@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2440. Please provide the name, grade and teacher for each child receiving a bundle. Marshall families can pick up meals at the elementary school entrance Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up by Saturday at noon on the district’s website, https://www.marshallschools.org/index.cfm; the order form link is near the bottom of the page.
MAHS challenges people to find cache
Marshall Area Historical Society has hidden its first of many geocache. The group chosen sites that highlight the best (and worst) of the Marshall area. Be the “First to Find” our first cache. Log finds on the Geocachers.com site; accounts on the site are free. Geocaching is a fun sport that’s played every day, all over the world. Participants hide a cache, post the coordinates or clues to the location and hunters go find it. When found, sign a log book to show you really found it, then take a piece of “swag” (a little trinket) from the container. Then close it up and re-hide it at the same location. Add a few leaves, sticks, or branches to camouflage it.
VFW to sell graduation signs
The Krause-Langer VFW Post will be selling graduation signs to support the class of 2020. “We Support our 2020 Graduates” signs will be available for drive by pickup from 3-6 p.m. on April 3 and 5-7 p.m. on May 1 at the Waterloo VFW, 119 S. Monroe St. The cost is $15 per sign - cash only. The funds will be used for the Veteran Senior High School scholarship for Marshall and Waterloo. The VFW asks people to display their signs as a symbol of support for the Marshall and Waterloo high school seniors.
Food pantry remains open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Lions offering Piggly Wiggly grocery delivery
Area residents ages 65 and older and those with immunity-related medical conditions can have their grocery orders from Piggly Wiggly delivered for free by the members of the Marshall Lions Club. Shoppers can place their orders online and in the comments section, enter Marshall Lions to Deliver and a phone number. Call Lion Dennis Riley at 608-235-4453 to coordinate delivery or for more information.
KJM offering online story time
During its temporary closure, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library is offering online story time, Mondays at 10 a.m. Pajama story time will be Thursdays at 6 p.m. The videos can be watched on the library’s Facebook page or through the library website: https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us/youth-and-family-programs. These videos will be available temporarily. The library would also like to remind patrons electronic resources are still available and can be accessed at https://www.waterloo.lib.wi.us/electronic-resources.
Marshall alumni banquet canceled
The annual Marshall High School alumni banquet, scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Any questions can be directed by Sally Waddell at 920-648-4321.
Waterloo alumni banquet canceled
The 2020 Waterloo alumni banquet scheduled for May 16 has been canceled. The WHS Alumni Association scholarships presented annually at the banquet will still be awarded to members of the Class of 2020. Alumni who would like to contribute toward the 2020 and future scholarships can send a check made payable to the WHS Alumni Association to Jean Holzhueter, 252 Highland Terrace, Waterloo WI 53594. Questions can be referred to Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Children invited to participate in candy counting contest
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary and Waterloo Blooms are partnering to host a candy counting contest for local children. Youths up to age 18 can guess how many pieces of candy are in the giant jars in the window of Waterloo Blooms. Contest ends May 4 and one guess per person. The winner and runner-up will receive gift certificates. Call Waterloo Blooms at 920-478-8600 or Deb Krueger at 920-366-0152 to place the guess or send the guess to waterlooblooms@gmail.com.
Friends postpone, cancel upcoming events
The Friends of the Marshall Community Library has decided to postpone the annual garage sale day to mid or late summer. The annual book sale will also be held at this time. The group hopes to have a date set by July 1. Additionally, the Friends have decided to cancel its annual dog wash fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.