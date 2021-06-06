Iowa State University
Theodore Rowbotham of Waterloo was named to the Iowa State University’s spring 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the list must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Rowbotham is studying agricultural engineering.
Madison College
Ireland Virgil of Marshall was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Madison College. Virgil received perfect honors with a 4.0 GPA.
NDSU
Autumn Ogden of Marshall was named to North Dakota State University’s spring 2021 dean’s list. To be eligible a student must earn a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits. Ogden is studying criminal justice.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor dean's list but some grant the Dean's Honor List and Dean's High Honor List.
Marshall students named to the list include: Sophia Hamilton, School of Education, Dean's List; Ella Kowski, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Kyra Kubehl, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean's List; Brianna Lee, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List; Ben Lusk, Col of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean's List; Megan Murphy, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Cai Resler, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean's List; Jori Skalitzky, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean's List; Kegan Skalitzky, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Melissa Torres, School of Education, Dean's List; Bryce Vieth, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List; and Josh Wehking, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List.
Waterloo students named to the list include: Lucas Bauer, Col of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean's List; Samuel DeBolt, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Ramona Kick, College of Agricultural & Life Science, Dean's List; Bridget Krueger, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Lily Marthaler, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List; and Karley Tesmer, School of Education, Dean's List.
UW-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently released the names of students who earned a spot on the spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Waterloo residents named to the list include: Bradley Friese, Mitchel Fry, Kristopher Haas, Tim Kent, Joey Lauth, Cameron Quimby, Katelyn Studener, and Amber Wardall.
Marshall residents named to the list include: Bailee Eggers, Fai Haw, Taylor Pache, Amadou Sam, Burke Vukasovic, and Sydney Weinberger.
Reeseville residents named to the list include: Gabe Behymer, Christopher Gomez, Dakota Grueneberg, Ashley Krueger, and Cole Weber.